Woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop gets OK to attend Renaissance Fair

By Patrick Reilly
 3 days ago

The Pennsylvania woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Capitol Hill riot has been granted permission to leave her house arrest to attend a Renaissance Fair.

Riley Williams, 25, has been detained at her home for the last year and a half since her arrest in the Capitol riot case.

This weekend, she’ll have the chance to dress in medieval cosplay in the eight hours she’s been given to attend the fair in Lancaster County.

Photos provided in a criminal complaint show Riley Williams allegedly involved with stealing a laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
Ahn, Demian (USADC)

“She is confined to her home 24/7 with exceptions. Every once in a while, if there is an activity that interests her, we ask if she can attend,” Williams’ attorney, Lori Ulrich, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

Ulrich said prosecutors typically grant Williams’ requests to go out for a day sporadically, and have permitted similar outings before.

Williams was arrested on Jan. 18 after photos showed her snatching the computer during the Jan. 6 riots. She later bragged online about stealing it.

“I STOLE S–T FROM NANCY POLESI [sic],” she allegedly wrote in one message on Discord, according to the federal complaint.

“I DOMT [sic] CAREI TOOK NANCY POLESIS [sic] HARD DRIVES I DON’T CARE KILL ME,” said another message, the complaint said.

The FBI has also investigated allegations that Williams sought to sell the laptop to Russia .

To date, at least 895 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, according to NPR .

