flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop

Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Apply to be on the Town's New Historical Commission Task Force

Last night during their meeting, Flower Mound Town Council established the Historical Commission Task Force. The group, which will consist of seven volunteer members, will explore and evaluate options and opportunities that would be beneficial to the Town in preserving its heritage and history. The task force will serve in an advisory capacity to the Town Council.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

