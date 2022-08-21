Calling all Seniors In Motion volunteers! The FMSC staff wants to show our appreciation for all of your hard work this year by pampering you with a delicious lunch. All volunteers with 10 or more hours of volunteer work in the past year will receive an invitation. Want to learn how to become a volunteer? Call or visit the Senior Center Courtesy Desk. Sponsored by Cathi Coridan, Keller Williams.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO