Flower Mound, TX

Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
August Special Event: SIM Volunteer Appreciation Lunch

Calling all Seniors In Motion volunteers! The FMSC staff wants to show our appreciation for all of your hard work this year by pampering you with a delicious lunch. All volunteers with 10 or more hours of volunteer work in the past year will receive an invitation. Want to learn how to become a volunteer? Call or visit the Senior Center Courtesy Desk. Sponsored by Cathi Coridan, Keller Williams.
SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving your posture. Barre work uses basic ballet moves for both arms & legs to improve muscle tone and balance. Designed for the beginner, so come join us! Chairs can be used for support.
News Flash

The Rheudasil Park ribbon-cutting ceremony is this Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.! After lots of hard work and some unexpected delays, we can’t wait to finally welcome you all to the newly renovated park. We hope you’ll... Last night during their meeting, Flower Mound Town Council established...
Apply to be on the Town's New Historical Commission Task Force

Last night during their meeting, Flower Mound Town Council established the Historical Commission Task Force. The group, which will consist of seven volunteer members, will explore and evaluate options and opportunities that would be beneficial to the Town in preserving its heritage and history. The task force will serve in an advisory capacity to the Town Council.
