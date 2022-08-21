Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The Rooster Who Lived 18 Months Without a HeadAndrei TapalagaFruita, CO
These Colorado-Grown Produce Items Are a Must-Try This SeasonColorado JillPalisade, CO
Sunset Mesa case: Shirley Koch's sentence hearing delayedLavinia ThompsonMesa, CO
Sunset Mesa plea deals accepted, sentencing hearings delayedLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Related
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Charlie’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Charlie!. Charlie is a seven-year-old Basset Hound and American Bulldog mix. He loves giving kisses and cuddles and he loves to get belly rubs. Charlie would be best as an only pet and would make a great companion for someone to sit on the couch and watch TV with. Charlie likes to go on walks and has good stamina.
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Colorado’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Colorado!. Colorado is a four-month-old Border Collie mix. Colorado has a lot of puppy energy but also enjoys sitting on your lap getting cuddles and pets. He gets along well with other dogs and would make a great addition to any family. Colorado walks well on a leash but is hesitant and shy in new surroundings at first.
KJCT8
Final Fruita Food and Brews
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
KJCT8
Delta County Fairgrounds gains grant for new playground
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Health Foundation, based out of Denver, has approved Delta County’s application for a 12-month, $35,000 planning grant. Delta County plans to assemble a small group to assist with the input on the design of a new playground area on the Delta County Fairgrounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remembering the Forgotten Town and Story of Uravan Colorado
Years ago, there was a small town in Western Colorado by the name of Uravan. Uravan was located south of Grand Junction near the Utah border and was a thriving mining community. Unfortunately, because of the dangerous nature of the elements that were being mined, the town has since been...
KJCT8
Music in the Grapevines will wrap up at Two Rivers Winery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Music in the Grapevines at Two Rivers Winery will wrap up it’s summer season on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. This time, Stray Grass will take the stage with it’s “handcrafted acoustic Americana” styled music. It’ll take place on the lawn of...
KJCT8
Historic building in Montrose will transform into boutique hotel
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - One of oldest downtown buildings in Montrose will transform into a boutique hotel to shelter visitors from across the world. The former Knights of Pythias building, or “KP” building, is set to commence remodeling and repairs in November. In 2012, a devastating fire caused the building to become uninhabitable. It has sat vacant since.
KJCT8
Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer Bivalent COVID-19 booster
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is preparing to offer a booster shot to fight against the omicron variants. The booster vaccine is called Bivalent. According to MCPH, this booster targets the original strain and the latest omicron sub-variants. Anyone who’s completed their initial two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is over the age of 12 would qualify for the booster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KJCT8
New pizza chain opens in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley has a new pizza restaurant for locals to grab a slice of the classic Italian-American icon. Mod Pizza, founded in 2008 in Seattle, Washington, describes its food as, “high-quality, personalized products delivered superfast.”. The chain, located at 1201 Wellington Avenue, features...
KJCT8
Fruita Teenager Completes 365 Mile
GRAND JUNCTION HIGH SCHOOLS...SAYS IT'S HEAD BASEBALL COACH, WILL DIXON IS STEPPING DOWN TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES AFTER TWO SEASONS. THE CITY OF CARBONDALE COULD BE THE FIRST ROARING FORK VALLEY AND GARFIELD COUNTY MUNICIPALITY TO HAVE A STANDING LATINO COUNCIL... Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction. Updated: 6...
Columbine Park Victim Cause of Death Still Unknown
The investigation into the death of Grand Junction, Colorado resident Jimmie Reaves, 59, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office is now complete.
Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election
Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court by two El Paso voters, Timothy J. Kirkwood and Paul T. Prentice, against the El Paso […] The post Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KJCT8
Another West Nile Virus case in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Health Department has announced a third case of West Nile Virus in the county this year. This individual is in his 50′s. This follows two previous cases, one from a woman in her 40′s and another from a woman in her 80′s.
nbc11news.com
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
Passenger of Car Involved Accident Cause of Death
The investigation into the death of Austin, Colorado resident Jordan Turley, 25, has been finalized by the Mesa County Coroner's Office.
KJCT8
Warm Wednesday will be followed by increasing showers and storms
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain is in our forecast for the end of the week, but we’ve got more dry and warm weather on the way for Wednesday. This evening will be mostly sunny and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. Temperatures will step back from lower 90s around 6 PM to mid-80s by 8 PM, then we’ll cool into the 70s by around 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 56 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny over the valleys and partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. We’ll warm quickly from 50s and 60s first thing in the morning to mainly 80s by noon. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction and 90 degrees around Montrose.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Silt man given 30 months probation, public service for extortion conviction, appeal in the works
Silt resident Mark Aspiri maintains he did nothing wrong despite a felony criminal extortion and harassment conviction at a trial in Glenwood Springs in June. At his sentencing hearing Tuesday before Garfield District Judge James Boyd, Aspiri said it’s been his life’s work to help others and that he finds himself in “disbelief” that he was “convicted for answering a phone call.”
KJCT8
I-70 road work by Eagle
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has shared an update for road work occurring this week. Work will be completed in two locations along I-70, just west of Edwards and east of Vail. Crews will be installing a median cable rail between mile post 182 and...
KJCT8
GJHS head baseball coach resigns
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction High School has shared that their head baseball coach, Coach Dixon, announced he will be resigning. Coach Dixon was the skipper of the Grand Junction High School baseball team. Dixon took over during the covid shorted season of 2021 and led the Tigers to the CHSAA regional playoffs where they played Legacy High School.
Comments / 0