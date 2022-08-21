An inflation figure usually used to determine annual rises in some train fares will be released on Wednesday.The Office for National Statistics will publish July’s retail prices index (RPI) at 9.30am.Traditionally, the UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments have used the figure to set the cap on the following year’s increase in regulated train fares, which include most season tickets on commuter routes.July’s RPI is expected to be around 12%.The devil will be in the detailChris Page, RailfutureThe Department for Transport announced on Monday that the 2023 increase in regulated fares in England will be below the inflation measurement.Wales usually makes...

TRAFFIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO