Red Lake Nation Celebrates New Wellness and Event Venue in Redby
After almost a year’s delay, and after construction was finished earlier this year, Red Lake leaders gathered in Redby to officially open their new wellness and event center. Equipped from floor to ceiling for different events, the new Giminjimendaamin Ezhichigeyang center was welcomed by all at Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In Business: Bemidji Coffee Shop Goes Independent Under New Owner
A Bemidji coffee shop recently changed ownership, going from a regional brand to an independent name, all under the leadership of a 21-year-old entrepreneur. “WE ARE OPEN” – this sign hangs above the newly reopened The Coffee District, letting people know the coffee is still brewing and food is served, just with a change of name. Previously a Dunn Brothers Coffee, the new shop opened at the same location on August 5th and has already seen support from the community.
Bemidji Man in Custody After Attacking Beltrami Co. Deputy
A 34-year-old Bemidji man is in custody after attacking a Beltrami County deputy. The deputy was responding to a 911 call of a verbal argument around 6:45 Monday night at the 600 block of Lake Ave. NE. 911 operators could hear a man yelling and a female voice crying. According...
KARE 11 Investigates: Minnesota BCA completes investigation of jail medical neglect death
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — “I want to give this case the total justice and attention it deserves,” said Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson. Hanson confirmed with KARE 11 that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent materials from their criminal investigation of Hardel Sherrell’s 2018 death to his office last week for possible prosecution.
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
