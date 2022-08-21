A Bemidji coffee shop recently changed ownership, going from a regional brand to an independent name, all under the leadership of a 21-year-old entrepreneur. “WE ARE OPEN” – this sign hangs above the newly reopened The Coffee District, letting people know the coffee is still brewing and food is served, just with a change of name. Previously a Dunn Brothers Coffee, the new shop opened at the same location on August 5th and has already seen support from the community.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO