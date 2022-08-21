Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
Titusville Herald
Pecos River rises as New Mexico towns prepare for flooding
LAKE ARTHUR, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in eastern New Mexico on Wednesday warned residents of continued flooding along the Pecos River. Storm runoff has led to historic flows, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the area near Lake Arthur. State emergency managers were monitoring...
Titusville Herald
Washington ferries seeing increased delays
SEATTLE (AP) — An analysis of Washington State Ferries data shows ferries are running behind schedule this year more than they have in the past decade, with a consistent decline in on-time performance. Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling told The Seattle Times every summer, with 50% more passengers traveling by...
Titusville Herald
Thousands of pairs of shoes and socks go to eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Thousands of pairs of shoes and socks are being distributed to people affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky last month. The Samaritan's Feet organization partnered with the University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari, the Kentucky basketball team and state officials to give away bags containing shoes and socks Tuesday.
Titusville Herald
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days....
Titusville Herald
Record numbers of piping plovers recorded on Maine beaches
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A threatened shorebird is being seen in record numbers on Maine beaches this summer. There were 140 nesting pairs of piping plovers and 252 chicks were raised to the point of being able to fly, both records, said Laura Zitske, a wildlife biologist at Maine Audubon.
Titusville Herald
7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky, officials said. The funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties, a statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. August 20, 2022. Editorial: Give it up, Mark Gietzen. You can’t Donald Trump your way out of Kansas abortion vote. From the moment it was proposed, it was clear that the hand recount of the Kansas abortion amendment vote had no chance of changing the outcome. It was a waste of money and of county officials’ time, as we and many others said at the time. It’s no surprise, then, that now that it’s over, virtually nothing changed in the landslide win for abortion rights.
Titusville Herald
Lawmakers convene to assist flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers took up a state assistance package Wednesday that would pump nearly $213 million into flood-ravaged Appalachian communities — an initial installment to help with the mammoth rebuilding still ahead for the stricken region. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and top Republican lawmakers stood...
