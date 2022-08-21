Kansas City Star. August 20, 2022. Editorial: Give it up, Mark Gietzen. You can’t Donald Trump your way out of Kansas abortion vote. From the moment it was proposed, it was clear that the hand recount of the Kansas abortion amendment vote had no chance of changing the outcome. It was a waste of money and of county officials’ time, as we and many others said at the time. It’s no surprise, then, that now that it’s over, virtually nothing changed in the landslide win for abortion rights.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO