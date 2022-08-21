Read full article on original website
MLB
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB
Cubs excited about mix of vets, homegrown arms in rotation
CHICAGO -- Inside Wrigley Field's interview room Monday afternoon, Cubs manager David Ross revealed that pitching prospect Javier Assad would be coming up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and making his Major League debut against the Cardinals. A few minutes later, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks took a seat in the...
MLB
Facing one of the game's most feared hitters, Beeks doesn't blink
ST. PETERSBURG -- Called upon to face the heart of the Angels' order 3 1/2 months ago in Anaheim, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks tried to get a little too creative. He threw two high fastballs to Mike Trout, and Trout hit the second one out of the park. He threw a first-pitch slider to Shohei Ohtani, and the two-way sensation launched it over the wall in left-center.
MLB
Phils put Mets in rearview, get 'right back on track' behind Thor
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are gone. Everything felt right again for the Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. They beat Cincinnati in the series opener, 4-1, to move into a tie with the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings in his second consecutive start, which the bullpen needed because it had been pushed to its limit over the weekend against New York. Philadelphia got big hits from the middle of the lineup, which might get Bryce Harper back as early as next Monday in Arizona.
MLB
Cessa hoping to prove himself in future starts
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday's series opener vs. the Phillies wasn't meant to be a bullpen day for the Reds' pitching staff, per se. Yes, Luis Cessa has been a reliever most of his career and for all of this season -- except for one game when he was used as an opener. But amid roster moves over the weekend, Cessa was inserted into the rotation, and manager David Bell hoped the right-hander could have some quick innings and potentially stretch himself a little against Philadelphia.
MLB
Feeling 20, too: García's streak puts him in elite company
DENVER -- There were twenties a-plenty Tuesday night on the corner of Blake and 20th St., as the Rangers lost 7-6 in the hard-fought opener of a two-game set in Colorado after jumping to an early lead, losing it, reclaiming it, then watching it go for good in a combined 21-hit slugfest.
MLB
K of Pujols just one of Cubs rookie Assad's thrills
CHICAGO -- Cubs rookie Javier Assad smiled when Albert Pujols' name came up in his first career press conference at Wrigley Field. Pujols is on a path to baseball's Hall of Fame, but Assad can now remember the slugger as the first player he struck out in the Major Leagues.
MLB
Buxton's return uncertain, but Twins hope 'major injury' avoided
HOUSTON -- Byron Buxton has played through several injuries this season, but after exiting Monday’s series finale against the Rangers, the Twins placed the All-Star center fielder on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a low grade right hip strain. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the news was...
MLB
Easy outs at bottom of the order? Not in this Braves lineup
PITTSBURGH -- Facing Ronald Acuña Jr., Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley to begin a game can be intimidating for any pitcher. But the numbers show it’s quite dangerous to also face anybody the Braves have placed in the final three spots of their lineup this year. Max Fried...
MLB
Having Hayes back in fold a boost for Bucs
PITTSBURGH -- The defensive savant has returned. The Pirates activated third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on Tuesday prior to their 6-1 loss to the Braves at PNC Park, and to make room for Hayes, Pittsburgh optioned infielder Kevin Padlo to Triple-A Indianapolis. Following 10 days on the shelf, Hayes was happy to return to the fold.
MLB
The 'math' behind Rays' rotation strategy
This story was excerpted from Adam Berry’s Rays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Luis Patiño came up last Thursday and delivered a great start to beat the Royals, his performance showed he still has the dominant stuff to make an impact down the stretch. And plugging him in for a night helped the rest of Tampa Bay’s rotation by providing an extra day of rest during this stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day.
MLB
In return to Houston, Correa remembers 'all the great moments'
HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa was introduced before the crowd at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, getting the kind of roaring standing ovation you’d expect from a local hero. Correa, as usual, soaked up the moment, flashed his bright smile and joined with the fans in reliving some of his greatest memories of playing with the Astros being shown during a video tribute on the big screen.
MLB
Slumping Twins fall short after disagreement on mound visits
HOUSTON -- Despite a late rally, the Twins’ offensive woes continued on Tuesday night against the Astros. After mustering up no hits against Astros ace Justin Verlander for six innings, Minnesota’s bats started to stir late, and the Twins loaded the bases with the go-ahead run on first in the ninth, only to fall short again, 4-2, and see their losing streak stretch to four.
MLB
Heasley derailed by familiar queasy feeling
KANSAS CITY -- Jonathan Heasley became queasy as he faced D-backs shortstop Geraldo Perdomo in the top of the fourth inning, and it wasn’t because of nerves or the threat of the Arizona lineup. Heasley stepped off the mound and vomited in the grass. It wasn’t the first time...
MLB
Correa sees himself playing for Twins 'for a long time'
HOUSTON -- Carlos Correa entered free agency for the first time last season and could become a free agent again this coming offseason, but he said on Tuesday he wants to remain with the Twins. The shortstop went 1-for-4 in the 4-2 loss to the Astros on Tuesday with a single in the seventh to break up Houston's no-no bid started by Justin Verlander.
MLB
Hahn says Sox are 'fully capable' of winning division
CHICAGO -- The White Sox arrived in Baltimore on Monday night for a three-game series with a 62-60 record, sitting three games behind the Guardians in the American League Central with exactly 40 to play. Despite amassing a 27-21 mark since the start of July, the White Sox arguably have...
MLB
Woodford making a case to remain in rotation
CHICAGO -- Searching for weeks for a reliable fifth starter until they can get injured pitchers Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz back, the Cardinals just might have found an option Tuesday in well-traveled spot starter Jake Woodford. Woodford was a candidate for the starting rotation back in March in Spring...
MLB
Fedde, Meneses stepping up for young Nationals
SEATTLE -- The Nationals are in the midst of a late-August stretch in which their eyes are fixed on young players and the future. Erick Fedde and Joey Meneses are definitely not young, but there’s no reason to believe they can’t stick around and be part of what Washington is building.
MLB
Frazier's mom sparks resurgence at plate
SEATTLE -- They say Mom knows best, and Adam Frazier’s mom had all the faith in the world that the Mariners’ second baseman would turn things around after a brutal three-month start to the season. The scene was the team hotel in San Diego in early July, and...
MLB
Rodón has craft, credentials to lead Giants to postseason
DETROIT -- The Giants have all the elements of a playoff contender, but they’ve missed the consistency this season that would help them firmly latch onto an NL Wild Card spot. Now, as the calendar nears September, is the time to step up or go home early. Carlos Rodón...
