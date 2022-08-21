Read full article on original website
hairball916
3d ago
East sac is overwhelmingly Democrat, let them enjoy the fruits of their ignorance and tolerance!!
10
Geo
3d ago
Steinberg won’t do anything. As long as they aren’t in his neighborhood, he’s happy.
8
pot stirring
3d ago
Enforce vagrancy laws! Make it difficult enough for them so they won’t want to hang around here.
5
Sacramento city and county leaders pass ordinances to address homelessness | Update
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Several ordinances aimed at restricting where unhoused people in the city and county of Sacramento can camp were passed local leaders. City leaders voted and approved an ordinance that would allow the removal of tents that blocked sidewalk access and business entrances. “It's laying a...
Sacramento Observer
City of Sacramento Council Meeting August 23
The Sacramento City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, August 23 at 5 p.m. Among the topics planned for discussion is consent calendar and public hearing items. View the agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. View previous meetings and agendas. Visit the City of...
Youth ride SacRT free until 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — RydeFreeRT allows students from transitional kindergarten through 12 to ride fare-free on Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) buses, light rails, and shuttles. Student's can receive a transit card from their school. It expires June 30, 2023. Service locations include Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and...
Yolo Food Bank gets new Executive Director
WOODLAND, Calif. — The Yolo Food Bank named Karen Baker as its new executive director. Baker has served as interim leader since July, after the Yolo Food Bank board of directors terminated previous executive director Michael Bisch in late May. Baker’s previous experience includes cabinet positions and agency lead...
Sacramento Observer
Help For Blacks Struggling For Homeownership
Three years ago, Elizabeth Peters, a single mother of one, went on a 10-month journey to find a house to buy in Sacramento. The journey was discouraging, says Peters, now 33-years-old, because many investors were outbidding her on properties until her real estate agent found a program through NeighborWorks Sacramento that offered down payment assistance. The program helped Peters purchase a home that was a good fit for her and her son, and she closed on the house in mid-March of 2020.
West Sacramento declares itself a defender of reproductive freedom. Here's what it means
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento reaffirmed its commitment to reproductive rights at an Aug. 17 council meeting. The council unanimously voted to pass a resolution classifying the city as a safeguard for bodily autonomy and reproductive rights, meaning it supports the right to reproductive care access and education to fight disinformation.
What Stockton businesses are doing to stay safe amid increase in crime
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the city of Stockton experiences its deadliest start to the year in homicide count since 2012, business leaders in the city are encouraging business owners to maintain vigilance and take more security measures. Data released by the Stockton Police Department shows a 3% increase in...
sacramentocityexpress.com
City, SHRA and Mercy Housing break ground on 200 affordable housing units on Stockton Boulevard
The City of Sacramento, in partnership with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and nonprofit developer Mercy Housing California, recently broke ground on 200 affordable-housing units coming to Stockton Boulevard. The project, situated on a vacant eight-acre lot at 4995 Stockton Blvd., will become Mercy Housing California’s largest development in...
RV fire that impacted traffic on Hwy 160 extinguished in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews doused an RV fire that spread to vegetation in North Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon. According to Sacramento Fire officials, the RV fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and spread to nearby vegetation and private property. Officials say the fire temporarily impacted traffic on Highway 160.
Sacramento International Airport hosts small business outreach event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento International Airport (SMF) hosted its first small business outreach event Wednesday to inform local restaurants and businesses about opportunities at the airport. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants and businesses at SMF had to permanently close, leaving their spaces in the airport vacant. Each...
Sacramento Observer
Can’t Keep A Good Womxn Down
It was only supposed to be a march, but the community had other plans for Black Womxn United (BWU). The Sacramento-based nonprofit on Aug. 13 hosted the inaugural Black Womxn’s Festival, “Money, (Em)power, Respect,” at William Land Park. The free event, its first in person in two years, marked a departure for the organization made famous by its Black Women’s March, which drew hundreds to the state capital in June 2019.
KCRA.com
‘We’re here to give them a voice’: Group marching hundreds of miles to California capitol in support of farm workers
STOCKTON, Calif. — Over 24 days, a large group is raising awareness for farm workers' voting rights by marching 335 miles across California. “Our farm workers have been voiceless for so long and that’s why we’re here, to give them a voice,” said Connie Perez-Andreesen, CAO/National Vice President of United Farm Workers.
kubaradio.com
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
California parents push back as frustration spurs many to run for local school boards
ACROSS CALIFORNIA, PARENTS’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical race theory and LGBTQ+ education. Others want to make sure the...
Sacramento to host gun buyback event in October
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department will be hosting a gun buyback program on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Public Safety Center at 5770 Freeport Boulevard. According to the department’s outreach program, officials are also offering $50 gift cards per firearm, with no ID required and no […]
Firefighters retrieve dog from backyard after south Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters rescued a dog that was in the backyard of a south Sacramento home that caught fire early Wednesday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along Jola Circle just before 5 a.m. The fire was quickly put out without much visible damage to the home.However, in the backyard of the home was a dog. With the family not home, firefighters have retrieved the dog. It appears to be unhurt and in good spirits. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
80,000 customers without power in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — PG&E is reporting that 80,000 customers are without power in El Dorado County. There is currently no estimated time of when power will be restored, but PG&E said they are currently working to restore power. This is a developing story.
Mountain Democrat
80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage
PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
Person found shot near Sacramento's Tower Cafe
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is recovering Sunday after a Saturday night shooting at an unknown location, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Sacramento's Tower Cafe and found a person who had been shot.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
