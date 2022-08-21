ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

hairball916
3d ago

East sac is overwhelmingly Democrat, let them enjoy the fruits of their ignorance and tolerance!!

Reply(3)
10
Geo
3d ago

Steinberg won’t do anything. As long as they aren’t in his neighborhood, he’s happy.

Reply
8
pot stirring
3d ago

Enforce vagrancy laws! Make it difficult enough for them so they won’t want to hang around here.

Reply
5
Sacramento Observer

City of Sacramento Council Meeting August 23

The Sacramento City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, August 23 at 5 p.m. Among the topics planned for discussion is consent calendar and public hearing items. View the agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via Zoom. View previous meetings and agendas. Visit the City of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Youth ride SacRT free until 2023

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — RydeFreeRT allows students from transitional kindergarten through 12 to ride fare-free on Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) buses, light rails, and shuttles. Student's can receive a transit card from their school. It expires June 30, 2023. Service locations include Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Yolo Food Bank gets new Executive Director

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Yolo Food Bank named Karen Baker as its new executive director. Baker has served as interim leader since July, after the Yolo Food Bank board of directors terminated previous executive director Michael Bisch in late May. Baker’s previous experience includes cabinet positions and agency lead...
Sacramento Observer

Help For Blacks Struggling For Homeownership

Three years ago, Elizabeth Peters, a single mother of one, went on a 10-month journey to find a house to buy in Sacramento. The journey was discouraging, says Peters, now 33-years-old, because many investors were outbidding her on properties until her real estate agent found a program through NeighborWorks Sacramento that offered down payment assistance. The program helped Peters purchase a home that was a good fit for her and her son, and she closed on the house in mid-March of 2020.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

What Stockton businesses are doing to stay safe amid increase in crime

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the city of Stockton experiences its deadliest start to the year in homicide count since 2012, business leaders in the city are encouraging business owners to maintain vigilance and take more security measures. Data released by the Stockton Police Department shows a 3% increase in...
sacramentocityexpress.com

City, SHRA and Mercy Housing break ground on 200 affordable housing units on Stockton Boulevard

The City of Sacramento, in partnership with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and nonprofit developer Mercy Housing California, recently broke ground on 200 affordable-housing units coming to Stockton Boulevard. The project, situated on a vacant eight-acre lot at 4995 Stockton Blvd., will become Mercy Housing California’s largest development in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

RV fire that impacted traffic on Hwy 160 extinguished in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews doused an RV fire that spread to vegetation in North Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon. According to Sacramento Fire officials, the RV fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and spread to nearby vegetation and private property. Officials say the fire temporarily impacted traffic on Highway 160.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento International Airport hosts small business outreach event

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento International Airport (SMF) hosted its first small business outreach event Wednesday to inform local restaurants and businesses about opportunities at the airport. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants and businesses at SMF had to permanently close, leaving their spaces in the airport vacant. Each...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Can’t Keep A Good Womxn Down

It was only supposed to be a march, but the community had other plans for Black Womxn United (BWU). The Sacramento-based nonprofit on Aug. 13 hosted the inaugural Black Womxn’s Festival, “Money, (Em)power, Respect,” at William Land Park. The free event, its first in person in two years, marked a departure for the organization made famous by its Black Women’s March, which drew hundreds to the state capital in June 2019.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple fires burning in American River parkway

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento to host gun buyback event in October

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department will be hosting a gun buyback program on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Public Safety Center at 5770 Freeport Boulevard. According to the department’s outreach program, officials are also offering $50 gift cards per firearm, with no ID required and no […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters retrieve dog from backyard after south Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters rescued a dog that was in the backyard of a south Sacramento home that caught fire early Wednesday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along Jola Circle just before 5 a.m. The fire was quickly put out without much visible damage to the home.However, in the backyard of the home was a dog. With the family not home, firefighters have retrieved the dog. It appears to be unhurt and in good spirits. Exactly what started the fire is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage

PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Person found shot near Sacramento's Tower Cafe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is recovering Sunday after a Saturday night shooting at an unknown location, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Sacramento's Tower Cafe and found a person who had been shot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
