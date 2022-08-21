ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’

A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
BATAVIA, NY
1 Dead, 15 Hurt In South Jersey Crash

One person was killed and more than a dozen hurt in a crash on State Highway 77 in Cumberland County Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said. Paul Holsopple, 66, of Sewel, was heading south in a Nissan Maxima and was struck by Heriberto Espinoza, 29, of Elmer, who ran a stop sign in a Chevy Express 3500 van carrying 16 people at the intersection of County Route 612, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
