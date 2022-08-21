ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Notes from the trail: State fair brings out candidates

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSj5P_0hPKONc400

The Alaska State Fair parade brought out some candidates, while others stayed away, perhaps waiting for an appearance at the fair itself.

Spotted in the parade were floats and trucks for Nick Begich for Congress and Kelly Tshibaka for U.S. Senate, both with lots of supporters. There was no sign of Sarah Palin or Mary Peltola, candidates for Congress. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s campaign has a booth at the fair, which will help her reach 295,000 visitors.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy was present in the judging stand.

Nick Begich was spotted at the Alaska State Fair on Saturday, as well, evidently not slowing down in his run for Congress, even though he trails Peltola and Palin. Lieutenant Governor candidate Nancy Dahlstrom was spotted at the fair, as was Stuart Graham, legislative candidate for Wasilla, who volunteered at the Mat-Su Republican Women’s booth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQO7a_0hPKONc400
Nick Begich, left, among friends at Alaska State Fair.

Dunleavy fundraiser: Gov. Dunleavy was feted with a campaign fundraiser in Kenai at Davis Block & Concrete on Friday. About 50 people attended, many of them coming directly from fishing for salmon in the Kenai Classic, which was held this weekend. Spotted were Jim Udelhoven, Ben Mohr, Eldon and Karina Mulder, Ron and Tracy Palm, Scott and Regina Davis, Adam Crum, Bill Eckhardt, Mike Flores, Kerri Nelson, Mike Crawford, Steve Norville, Tuckerman Babcock, and Henry Penney.

At the Kenai Classic was Sen. Lisa Murkowski and staff, Sen. Dan Sullivan and staff, several state representatives and senators, and Americans for Prosperity State Director Bernadette Wilson with a couple of her national directors: Chris Hudson, national legislative director, Jeff Crank, regional director, and Brent Gardner, chief government affairs officer. Over $165,000 was raised for the habitat protection program. Sullivan Chief of Staff Larry Burton was on the same boat as political consultant Robert Dillon, former Murkowski staffer working to preserve ranked choice voting with his contract with Alaskans for Better Elections. Also spotted were DEC Commissioner Jason Brune, State Sen. David Wilson, Sen. Bill Wielechowski, but no Sen. Scott Kawasaki, of the famous “hold my beer,” incident last year, when he brought an open container into the vehicle of Sen. Josh Revak, who was stopped for speeding and then had to explain why there was an open beer can in the cup holder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194SIK_0hPKONc400
Tuckerman and Kristie Babcock at fundraiser.

Babcock for Senate fundraiser: A fundraiser for Tuckerman Babcock for Alaska Senate netted over $14,000 at the birthday-themed party at the Babcock residence in Soldotna. It was a celebration of his wife, Kristie Babcock, who marked the completion of 55 years circling the sun and who donated her birthday party to the campaign of her husband Tuckerman. Silent auction, gun auction, cake, and about 50-60 in attendance rounded out the mid-August party. Spotted at the fundraiser were Tom and Adele Bearup, Mike Crawford, Wayne Ogle, Jon and Angela Leichliter, Charlie Franz and Kathy Toms, Barb Blakeley, Cindy Glassmaker, Melodie Allen, Loren and Dianna Hollers, Tom Bedunnah, Robert and Renae Wall, Virginia Fraase and her famous salmon fritters by Hearth Eatery, Jim and Kim Minnery, Walt and Mary Lynne Wood, Chuck and Jeannette Rodgers, Susan Lockwood, Gwen Woodard, and Mike and Kathy Medcoff, Cathy Sturman, Randy and Mary Daly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5r6n_0hPKONc400
Sen. Mike Shower being interviewed by a reporter from Slate.

Valley Republican Women’s Chili Cook-off drew dozens of people to the Palmer Depot in downtown Palmer for this annual event. With Sen. David Wilson not arriving back from the Kenai Classic in time to cook up his famous chili, which has won for two years in a row, Sen. Mike Shower came in first in the battle of the chilis. Spotted at the cook-off were several valley lawmakers, including Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford. Lieutenant Gov. candidate Edie Grunwald competed in the chili contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fbl0p_0hPKONc400
Les Gara with Hmong dancers in Anchorage.

Les Gara hanging out with Hmong: Les Gara for governor was spotted hanging with the Hmong dancers at the Hmong New Year celebration in Anchorage. In their homeland in Laos, the Hmong traditionally celebrate the new year after the rice has been harvested, usually in April.

In Iowa: Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Must Read Alaska

Peltola’s long shot at Congress just got shorter

The election for the temporary seat for Congress just got a little more real for Democrat Mary Peltola of Bethel, once considered a long shot in the initial field of 48 candidates to replace the late Congressman Don Young through the end of his current term. As more votes are counted, the late arriving ballots have increased her lead over Sarah Palin and Nick Begich.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Tara Sweeney suspends campaign for Congress

Republican Tara Sweeney, who struggled to get traction in her run for U.S. Congress, has officially suspended her campaign. She made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying she’s taking her name out of the final four that will appear on the November ranked choice ballot. “Looking at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
City
Wasilla, AK
City
Kenai, AK
Must Read Alaska

Jim Crawford: Case for a constitutional convention

Last Saturday I spent in Wasilla talking to forty or so pretty die-hard seniors about the the next Alaska constitutional convention. Many were not convinced that the convention would actually happen. I was a speaker along with Sen. Mike Shower, likely the most conservative member of the Alaska Senate. Combined,...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Florida primary: Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in general election for governor

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, formerly a Republican governor of Florida who is now a Democrat, won the Democrat primary in Florida on Tuesday, and will face popular Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist beat Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, 59.2-35.4%. Democrats in Florida say the odds are not good for Crist but were even worse for Fried.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hudson
Person
Les Gara
Person
Nick Begich
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Nancy Dahlstrom
Person
Loren
Must Read Alaska

Murkowski leads, Tshibaka close behind for Senate

Kelly Tshibaka trails Sen. Lisa Murkowski, but not by very much, in the race for U.S. Senate. The leading challenger to Murkowski did surprisingly well on Tuesday, posing a real challenge to Alaska’s senior senator. With 277 of 402 precincts reporting, and 142,051 votes so far, the current standing is:
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Alaska State Senate: 13 Rs could make up the majority

The Tuesday primary for Alaska State Senate showed solid results for Republican candidates, although a couple of incumbents may be picked off by fellow Republican candidates in the Nov. 8 general election. Republicans are poised to pick up one seat from Democrats in November and no Republican senators are in...
Must Read Alaska

Peltola ahead, tight race for second for Congress

Note: This story was updated at 12:30 am Wednesday, Aug. 17. In the 11:53 pm Tuesday update from the Division of Elections, it appears that Democrat Mary Peltola has the leading position for the temporary seat in Congress to represent Alaska. This is not a surprise to political analysts. Peltola,...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Love fest: Palin tells Peltola she’ll vote for her

Democrat Mary Peltola, the dark horse candidate who got just 10.1% of the vote in the special election primary, is now the candidate to beat for filling out Congressman Don Young’s term. The term ends in January and meanwhile, there’s another election underway for the two-year seat, and voters are going to get to decide again who is their congressional representative.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Republican Party#Hmong People#Alaska Anchorage#Alaska Senate#Election State#Congress#U S Senate#Davis Block Concrete
Must Read Alaska

Win Gruening: When will schools return to normal?

If the word “normal” seems overused these days, you aren’t imagining it. Everyone wants to get back to normal. Especially in our local schools. But that’s easier said than done. My perception of normal no doubt differs significantly from students in our schools. Student viewpoints will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: International news outlets salivating over Sarah Palin’s celebrity, campaign

The national and international media has been busy writing about Alaska politics, and mostly about Sarah Palin, Alaska’s former governor and would-be congresswoman. The New Yorker Magazine has a story coming out on Monday that runs 13,000 words, much of them about Palin’s celebrity run. Clearly Palin still sells newspapers, and reporters have been sent from around the globe to cover her race against Nick Begich III, the Republican Party candidate, and Mary Peltola, the Democrat.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Taking on BlackRock: Alaska fights back against SEC ‘woke’ investment fund rules hurting American investors

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor is joining a 21-state coalition in filing formal criticism with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a proposed rule requiring investment funds to consider “Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)” factors when making investment decisions. The proposed rule, called “Enhanced Disclosures by Certain...
Must Read Alaska

Listicle: Mayor Dave Bronson says he’s voting for Nick Begich first, joins dozens of other elected leaders in Alaska

On the Dan Fagan Show (650 KENI) on Thursday, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson joined dozens of other elected officials in Alaska in supporting Republican Party-endorsed Nick Begich for Congress. Bronson called in to the show to say he plans to rank Begich first on the Aug. 16 ballot. Last week, Amy Demboski, Anchorage City Manager, also endorsed Begich.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy