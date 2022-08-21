ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Timberlake set to perform at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Chris Pine and father Robert teaming up to serve as co-hosts

Justin Timberlake will perform at the upcoming Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala that will be co-hosted by Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine. Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced their participation on Tuesday ahead of the biennial gala that will take place on October 8 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery

As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
Good news on COVID front

The news was almost all good on the coronavirus front for Orange County in Tuesday’s report. According to the county health care agency, the latest tally of confirmed new cases – over four days – was 1,950, which averaged to 487.5 (rounded to 488) per day. That’s...
City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope

(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers

LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year

Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September

DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
Google’s Covid Outbreak Is Currently The Largest Of Any Employer In Los Angeles

The number of Covid infections among Los Angeles-area Google employees nearly doubled over the weekend, according to the count on the county’s official Covid workplace outbreak site. On Friday, Deadline reported that the tech giant’s stylish Silicon Beach campus in Venice had recorded 145 infections. This morning, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard showed another 135 newly-tallied cases at the company’s massive Playa Vista complex. (There were another another 15 infections listed Friday for the Venice campus that no longer appear today.) Combined, those 280 infections constitute the largest current tally for any employer in the county. At LAX, 274 TSA employees are...
Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing & Puma Talk Entrepreneurship At Shoe Palace In Ladera Heights

The legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues to leave a lasting impact on the South Los Angeles community. His business mindset allowed him to give back to the people in his neighborhood when they needed it most. To this day, his legacy is celebrated through his assets and the brands he created for his people. Nipsey’s apparel line, The Marathon Clothing, recently collabed with Puma to release the Everyday Hussle collection. The new line features a few styles of green tracksuits to choose from, that were inspired by the rapper’s On The Run tour outfit.
