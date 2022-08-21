Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Vanessa Bryant wins lawsuit against Los Angeles County over invasion of privacy, awarded $16 million
A Los Angeles jury sided with Vanessa Bryant in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County over privacy claims after she alleged that pictures of the crash scene were shared among county officials, and ruled that the county must pay her $16 million. Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester sued Los Angeles...
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
If you want the best steak around, then look no further than any of these 3 top rated steakhouses. Best Steak Restaurants in Los Angeles for a Perfect Grade-A DinnerCarlito's Los Angeles / yelp.
Justin Timberlake set to perform at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Chris Pine and father Robert teaming up to serve as co-hosts
Justin Timberlake will perform at the upcoming Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala that will be co-hosted by Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine. Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced their participation on Tuesday ahead of the biennial gala that will take place on October 8 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Comedian Gives Advice to Celebs Before They Get 'Canceled' Over Drought
Some of LA's biggest stars were named for using excessive amounts of water at their homes, despite the ongoing drought crisis
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
Paradise Dynasty Replacing Din Tai Fung in The Americana at Brand
The restaurant will feature space for a smaller outpost of Le Shrimp Noodle Bar
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
orangecountytribune.com
Good news on COVID front
The news was almost all good on the coronavirus front for Orange County in Tuesday’s report. According to the county health care agency, the latest tally of confirmed new cases – over four days – was 1,950, which averaged to 487.5 (rounded to 488) per day. That’s...
cityofhope.org
City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope
(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
smobserved.com
Rapper Quando Rondo Was Intended Target of Shooting Near Beverly Center Friday News Night. "Lul Pab" killed.
Los Angeles was shocked to hear of a gunfire incident at the Mobil gasoline station down the block from the Beverly Center. Two men jumped out of a white SUV and opened fire on the occupants of a black SUV. On August 19, 2022, rapper Tyquian Bowman aka "Quando Rondo"...
CBS News
Mosquito prevention: how to avoid getting bit by a mosquito
Los Angeles is one of the country's highest ranked cities with the most mosquitos. CBSLA Anchors Rachel Kim and Nichelle Medina talked to mosquito expert Ben Hottel.
foxla.com
These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers
LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
Hop on the K Line: See what it's like to ride Metro's newest addition to South LA
If you live or work in the South Los Angeles area, your chance to hop on the K Line is fast approaching and Eyewitness News is taking you along for a sneak peek ride.
The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year
Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
localemagazine.com
4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September
DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Google’s Covid Outbreak Is Currently The Largest Of Any Employer In Los Angeles
The number of Covid infections among Los Angeles-area Google employees nearly doubled over the weekend, according to the count on the county’s official Covid workplace outbreak site. On Friday, Deadline reported that the tech giant’s stylish Silicon Beach campus in Venice had recorded 145 infections. This morning, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard showed another 135 newly-tallied cases at the company’s massive Playa Vista complex. (There were another another 15 infections listed Friday for the Venice campus that no longer appear today.) Combined, those 280 infections constitute the largest current tally for any employer in the county. At LAX, 274 TSA employees are...
sheenmagazine.com
Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing & Puma Talk Entrepreneurship At Shoe Palace In Ladera Heights
The legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues to leave a lasting impact on the South Los Angeles community. His business mindset allowed him to give back to the people in his neighborhood when they needed it most. To this day, his legacy is celebrated through his assets and the brands he created for his people. Nipsey’s apparel line, The Marathon Clothing, recently collabed with Puma to release the Everyday Hussle collection. The new line features a few styles of green tracksuits to choose from, that were inspired by the rapper’s On The Run tour outfit.
