Families left to mourn after violent crash near Downtown Los Angeles

Families mourn two loved ones killed in violent crash 02:30

As detectives continue to investigate a deadly crash, two different families came together to mourn their loved ones.

"Should no parent have to bury their daughter," said sister Malika Williams. "Should no kids have to bury their mother."

Early Friday morning, Janisha Harris, a mother of two, and Jamaree Keys were killed in a violent crash at the intersection of Broadway Street and Manchester Avenue. Their car was t-boned by a speeding getaway driver.

"The person who was driving is very selfish," Williams said. "They didn't think about if she had kids. They didn't think about her family or the young man if he had kids or family. Just selfish."

Williams also said the two were coming back from work. For the first time, the family went to the crash site where Key's oldest daughter said there is a void in her heart without her dad.

"He was a good man and he loved his family, his friends, his kids," she said. "He loved his car too, he loved that car."

Both families said that many drivers speed through the intersection and said that needs to change.

"There's innocent people out here that you know could be walking across the street," said ex-wife Kimberly Davis.

Police refrained from calling the attempted traffic stop a pursuit but said the driver of the car ran through a red light. After the crash, three people tried to run from officers but were arrested. Authorities said they are waiting on toxicology tests to see if the driver was under the influence.

Both families said their lives will never be the same as investigators work to find out why the driver of the car was driving so erratically.

"It's not," said Williams. It's never going to be the same no more."