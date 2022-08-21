Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Iron County through 330 PM MDT At 250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Ursine, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Modena. This includes Utah Route 56 between mile markers 4 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 18:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 605 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms dissipated prior to 530 pm MST near Detrital Wash at White Hills Road. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell over an area that drains into Detrital Wash. Minor roadway flooding is ongoing over White Hills Road but water may increase in depth between 6 PM and 7 PM MST. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detrital Wash and White Hills Road FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Florida; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 20:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 810 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles northwest of Midland, or 30 miles southwest of Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern San Bernardino County along SR-62. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Hidalgo County through 630 PM MDT At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Animas, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Animas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 09:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Maryland, including the following counties: Baltimore and Harford. * WHEN...Until 330 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 922 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Middle River... Aberdeen Havre De Grace... Aberdeen Proving Ground Bel Air South... Essex Bel Air North... Carney Perry Hall... Rosedale Rossville... White Marsh Fallston... Bowleys Quarters Riverside... Kingsville Pleasant Hills... Jarrettsville Perryman... Edgewood - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Downtown Mesa to Seville to near Magma to near Coolidge, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 154 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 184. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, Tempe Marketplace, Salt River Indian Community and San Tan Village Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 4 or more inches and high hourly rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will occur over already saturated soils today. Any heavy rainfall that occurs is expected to quickly run off into area creeks and streams that could result in the potential for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/8 of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for DeSoto, Tate by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: DeSoto; Tate FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto and Tate. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Memphis, Coldwater, Lewisburg, Independence, Whitehaven, Lynchburg, Southwest Memphis, Bright, Alphaba, Nesbit, Cedarview, Jago, Cockrum, Love, Plum Point and Robinson Gin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 07:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-24 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Clearwater County through 945 PM PDT At 901 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Headquarters, or 19 miles east of Orofino, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, winds in excess of 30 mph and half-inch size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pierce, Headquarters, Cardiff and Jaype. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Paz The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 749 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bouse, or 19 miles southeast of Parker, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 32. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 122 and 130. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Local Area Emergency issued for Gratiot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 03:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 06:19:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Gratiot Gratiot County Alert: 911 CALLS ARE NOT WORKING. IF YOU NEED HELP CALL: 989-875-7505 OR THE SHERIFF`S OFFICE AT 989-875-5211 The following message is transmitted at the request of Gratiot County Emergency Management. Gratiot County Alert: 911 CALLS ARE NOT WORKING. IF YOU NEED HELP CALL: 989-875-7505 OR THE SHERIFF`S OFFICE AT 989-875-5211. THE PROBLEM IS BEING WORKED ON. Gratiot County Alert: 911 CALLS ARE NOT WORKING. IF YOU NEED HELP CALL: 989-875-7505 OR THE SHERIFF`S OFFICE AT 989-875-5211. THE PROBLEM IS BEING WORKED ON.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 23:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln and southwestern Spokane Counties through 1215 AM PDT At 1139 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Medical Lake, or 13 miles west of Cheney, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waukon and Edwall. This includes Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 260 and 262. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Spokane, Stevens by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 23:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lincoln; Spokane; Stevens FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Northeast Washington, including the following counties, in East Central Washington, Lincoln. In Northeast Washington, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN...Until 215 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1110 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimated that 1 to 3 inches of rain has already fallen in some areas. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Reardan, Edwall, Ford, Mondovi, Gravelles, Eleanor, and Tum Tum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Broadwater, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 01:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Broadwater; Meagher FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM MDT THURSDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana, including the following counties, in central Montana, Meagher. In southwest Montana, Broadwater. * WHEN...Until 115 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, especially within and near the Woods Creek burn scar. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1153 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the Woods Creek burn scar. - Woods Creek burn area is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 20:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Southern Clark County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST/MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST/Midnight PDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, washes, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms, especially over the area along and south of I-40, will produce heavy rain with amounts up to 2 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Ferry, Pend Oreille, Stevens by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 21:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ferry; Pend Oreille; Stevens FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of North Idaho, including the following counties, Bonner, Boundary and Shoshone. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following counties, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens. Though isolated flooding may continue, widespread flash flooding is no longer anticipated.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-25 16:40:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, St. Landry and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Abundant moisture and upper level disturbances moving across the region will continue to produce waves of showers and storms. Some storms could produce very heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in some locations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Cadiz Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST/MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST/Midnight PDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, washes, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous thunderstorms, especially over the area along and south of I-40, will produce heavy rain with amounts up to 2 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0