Effective: 2022-08-24 21:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST THURSDAY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 915 PM MST, Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parker, Buckskin Mountain Park and Parker Dam. This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 141 and 150. This includes the following streams and drainages Mineral Wash, Bouse Wash, Bennett Wash, Colorado River, Osborne Wash and Bill Williams River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO