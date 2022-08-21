ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoschton, GA

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: North Gwinnett improves to 10-0 with sweep

HOSCHTON — North Gwinnett’s volleyball team improved to 10-0 on the season with Tuesday wins over Lambert (25-17, 17-25, 15-12) and Mill Creek (25-17, 25-23). Joya Screen (22 kills, 12 digs, four aces, two blocks) and Cailyn Hollinquest (11 kills, nine digs, two blocks) led the North attack. Abby Taylor had 31 assists, four kills, four aces, 13 digs and two blocks, and Katherine Mollette had 16 digs, a 2.4 passing average and three assists in the wins.
North Gwinnett's Joya Screen commits to Baylor

North Gwinnett senior Joya Screen has committed to the Baylor University women’s volleyball program. Screen was the Daily Post’s Player of the Year last season, as well as the Gwinnett coaches’ Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, after posting 517 kills, 249 digs, 53 blocks and 60 aces as a junior. She topped the 1,000 kill mark for her career this season.
Archer's David Falloon commits to Mercer

Archer junior David Falloon committed Wednesday to the Mercer University baseball program. Falloon is a prospect as an outfielder and infielder. He also maintains a 4.0 GPA.
Is this the craziest football pass ever? Moment tight end playing his first high school game pulls out a 'banana in the tailpipe' throwing a no-look behind-the-head pass to fellow tight end on winning drive

This is the moment a Georgia high school football player pulled off a miraculous trick play to win his team's season opener in the fourth overtime. Connor O'Neill was playing his first ever football game for Loganville High School on Friday night when the newbie tight end received the call to attempt one of the most audacious gimmick plays ever devised.
Bulldogs head into season with new look

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - College football’s defending champs kick off their season in about three weeks. The Georgia Bulldogs take on Oregon Sept. 3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. This year’s team will look a lot different than the one that won the program’s first national championship in more than 40 years. Stetson Bennett is the Dawgs’ starter at quarterback, but other positions are up for grabs.
10 of the best Black-owned restaurants in metro Atlanta

The city of Atlanta is deep-rooted in a rich history of Black culture and it’s no question that it shines through in the culinary world. Atlanta’s black-owned restaurants are some of the best gems the city has to offer and there is truly an amazing variety to choose from.
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

What better day to plan your week than Monday? Well, probably Sunday if you really want a head start but that’s not the point. The point here is that there are a bunch of concerts happening this week and I want to fill you in on some of these must-see shows. Have fun!
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
Black bear spotted in Dunwoody

Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears.  In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m.  “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
