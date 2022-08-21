Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats upMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Forsyth County advocacy group teaching adults how to keep kids safe around gunsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekendJohn Thompson
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine Lookenott
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: North Gwinnett improves to 10-0 with sweep
HOSCHTON — North Gwinnett’s volleyball team improved to 10-0 on the season with Tuesday wins over Lambert (25-17, 17-25, 15-12) and Mill Creek (25-17, 25-23). Joya Screen (22 kills, 12 digs, four aces, two blocks) and Cailyn Hollinquest (11 kills, nine digs, two blocks) led the North attack. Abby Taylor had 31 assists, four kills, four aces, 13 digs and two blocks, and Katherine Mollette had 16 digs, a 2.4 passing average and three assists in the wins.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Macy Felton, Don Presley sweep Gwinnett Runner of the Week honors
Brookwood swept the Gwinnett County Runner of the Week honors from the county’s cross country coaches. Macy Felton was the girls winner after placing first in the NEGA Championships with a time of 19 minutes, 35.75 seconds.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Ashley Sturzoiu reaches 1,000 career kills as Buford sweeps Hebron Christian, Notre Dame
DACULA — Buford senior Ashley Sturzoiu topped the 1,000-kill mark for her career Tuesday night, helping the Wolves to victories over Hebron Christian and Notre Dame. Buford defeated Hebron 25-20, 25-18 and beat Notre Dame 25-6, 25-8.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Joya Screen commits to Baylor
North Gwinnett senior Joya Screen has committed to the Baylor University women’s volleyball program. Screen was the Daily Post’s Player of the Year last season, as well as the Gwinnett coaches’ Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, after posting 517 kills, 249 digs, 53 blocks and 60 aces as a junior. She topped the 1,000 kill mark for her career this season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Archer's David Falloon commits to Mercer
Archer junior David Falloon committed Wednesday to the Mercer University baseball program. Falloon is a prospect as an outfielder and infielder. He also maintains a 4.0 GPA.
Georgia football players unveil new and intriguing Athens NIL Club
Georgia football already does NIL deals the right way, but on Tuesday, the Athens NIL Club launched as a player-led fan community. This new initiative is a way for players to interact directly with fans while also receiving NIL support. There is something so intriguing about this Athens NIL Club...
How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship?
A look at membership costs for East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, home of the PGA Tour Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Is this the craziest football pass ever? Moment tight end playing his first high school game pulls out a 'banana in the tailpipe' throwing a no-look behind-the-head pass to fellow tight end on winning drive
This is the moment a Georgia high school football player pulled off a miraculous trick play to win his team's season opener in the fourth overtime. Connor O'Neill was playing his first ever football game for Loganville High School on Friday night when the newbie tight end received the call to attempt one of the most audacious gimmick plays ever devised.
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
CBS 46
Bulldogs head into season with new look
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - College football’s defending champs kick off their season in about three weeks. The Georgia Bulldogs take on Oregon Sept. 3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. This year’s team will look a lot different than the one that won the program’s first national championship in more than 40 years. Stetson Bennett is the Dawgs’ starter at quarterback, but other positions are up for grabs.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best Black-owned restaurants in metro Atlanta
The city of Atlanta is deep-rooted in a rich history of Black culture and it’s no question that it shines through in the culinary world. Atlanta’s black-owned restaurants are some of the best gems the city has to offer and there is truly an amazing variety to choose from.
New Boutique Hotel Promises Much More Than a Place to Rest Your Head
Billing itself as the “odd duck dressed a little too loudly for the occasion,” The Darwin Hotel is set to shake up the city’s Old Fourth Ward when it opens later this year.
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction in Morrow
Subway franchisee opening breakfast, brunch and lunch spot fall 2022.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
What better day to plan your week than Monday? Well, probably Sunday if you really want a head start but that’s not the point. The point here is that there are a bunch of concerts happening this week and I want to fill you in on some of these must-see shows. Have fun!
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in metro Atlanta truck crash that killed couple
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County returned the verdict late last week in the years-long civil...
Black bear spotted in Dunwoody
Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears. In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m. “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal dies at 80
DEMOREST, Ga. — Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal has died, according to her family. She was 80. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deal...
