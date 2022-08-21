ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, MO

Anderson, Mo. man faces Vehicular Homicide charges after fatal crash

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago
1 of 2 helicopters that took off from crash scene Saturday morning. One driver died later. August 20, 2022.

ANDERSON, Mo. — A 25-year-old Anderson man is cited Felony Vehicular Homicide after a fatal crash Saturday morning on the north edge of town.

Anderson Police requested Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist investigation of the crash. The two-vehicle crash occurred on MO-59 near State Route NN within the Anderson city limits.

Google Maps screenshot of crash location during crash investigation.

Vincent Castro, 25, of Anderson was driving a 2004 Nissan Armada, he suffered serious injuries and was flown Life Flight to Mercy Springfield, Mo.

David Cunningham, 65, of Anderson was driving a 2010 Toyota Tacoma, traveling north on MO-59. He was transported Life Flight to Freeman in Joplin, Mo. where he later died.

Crash occurred as [Nissan Armada] crossed the center line and struck [Toyota Tacoma] head on.” — Tpr W.M. Graham

As required by law the surviving driver was tested for alcohol. The B.A.C. is not revealed in the preliminary report.

Vincent Castro was cited by the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the following charges:

  • Felony Vehicular Homicide
  • Felony DWI
  • Careless & Imprudent Driving Resulting in Motor Vehicle Crash
  • No Insurance
Screenshot of Arrest Information regarding Fatal Crash Investigation.

