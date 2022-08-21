ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Local News Briefs: Grants available to Guernsey organizations

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
The Guernsey County Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Guernsey County.

The Guernsey County Foundation and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund will award grants to projects or programs benefitting residents of Guernsey County across five areas: arts and culture; community and economic development; education; environmental stewardship; and health and human services.

Projects should increase the quality of life, create access to opportunities or implement a solution to a need in Guernsey County. Grant requests should be between $500 and $10,000. For additional information and to apply, go to www.AppalachianOhio.org/Guernsey. The application deadline is Sept. 27.

City council meeting tomorrow

Cambridge City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Monday in the council chambers, 814 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.

Library board to meet at Crossroads Branch

The Board of Trustees of the Guernsey County District Public Library will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Crossroads Branch Library, 63500 Byesville Road, Cambridge. The public is invited.

Change of date for GCCS board

Guernsey County Children Services Board meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on September 6 at the Children Services complex, 274 Highland Ave., Cambridge. This is a change from the regular Monday date due to the holiday.

New Philadelphia hosts MWCD meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday at Kent State University Tuscarawas, 330 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia.

Law Library Resource board set to meet

The Guernsey County Law Library Resources Board will meet at noon on Tuesday at the Guernsey County Law Library, the third floor of the Guernsey County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend the general meeting but no time is allocated for public comment.

