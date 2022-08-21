ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, OH

Par For The Course | An ace for the coach

By Susan Jenior
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
Rich Brumbaugh, assistant golf coach and former athletic director at Mogadore High School, has something to brag about when he goes to golf practice with the always-solid Wildcats this week.

Brumbaugh, competing at Prestwick Country Club in Uniontown aced the par 3 No. 2 hole recently.

The second hole has a large green guarded by bunkers on the left and right but Brumbaugh didn’t need to deal with the sand as his ball sailed the 147 yards into the hole.

Rootstown and Southeast expanding middle school golf programs

Many high schools in the area struggle to build a golf program as teams take to the fairways with only four or five golfers instead of the preferable six to comprise a full team.

Schools in the area are beginning to build youth programs to help with the growth of their golf teams.

This summer, Southeast Local Schools, with an extensive junior program that includes several leagues at Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course in Lake Milton and a Pirates Play Golf for elementary students, is competing in several middle school matches against Rootstown.

It is the first time Rootstown has had a middle school team in 10 years.

The two schools travel between Sunny Hill Golf Course in Brimfield, home of the Rovers, and Olde Dutch Mill, for their matches.

Stow's Lucas Cutlip advances in Drive, Chip and Putt

Regional qualifier for the Drive, Chip and Putt contest was held at Westfield Country Club to determine youths advancing to the regional.

Among qualifiers included Lucas Cutlip of Stow with 116 points in the boys' 12-13 age division.

Cutlip advances to Scioto Country Club in Columbus for the Regional on Sept. 10.

Cutlip was the champion in the 12 and under age division of the Portage County Matt Mishler Junior Portage County Amateur in July.

Report your golf news

To be added to the golf calendar, provide league results or share great golf shots and holes-in-one, email golffam2@gmail.com or call 330-206-9083.

Golf Calendar

RECORD-COURIER PORTAGE COUNTY AMATEURS

Register at host courses, via mail or online at PCAgolf.net.

Saturday & Aug. 28: 52nd PORTAGE COUNTY SENIOR AMATEUR, Windmill Lakes, Ravenna and Raccoon Hill, Kent. (Ages 50 and older, four divisions, $100/person. Last day to register is Wednesday.) Info: Email PortageCountyAm@gmail.com, text 330-206-9083)

OTHER OUTINGS

Sept. 11: VFW Post 9716 Golf Outing, Raccoon Hill Golf Club, Kent. (Four-person scramble. Contact Chad Brazill, 330-289-7414.)

