Miami Northwestern football whips Jones in Legacy Classic

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Jamari Ford said Miami Northwestern owned Orlando. After Ford ran for two touchdowns and returned a punt for another touchdown Saturday, who could argue?

Ford led a running-back-by-committee, and the Bulls disrupted Jones High just enough to oust the Tigers 42-24 in the Legacy Classic at Camping World Stadium.

Also dubbed the Soul Bowl, the preseason battle of 2021 Class 6A state semifinalists featured two teams looking to reload. Northwestern-Jones had to wait for storms to clear, delaying the kickoff 45 minutes.

The Bulls stayed one step ahead of Jones thanks to Taron Dickens’ 179 yards passing on 18-of-27 passing.

“We wanted to pound and ground, get them tired, get ‘em with tempo,” Dickens said. “They’ve got a couple big guys. They’re a little bigger than us on defensive side. So we’re going to pound and use our speed to our advantage.”

Jamari Ford celebrates with his offensive line after one of his two rushing touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a score. Photo by Lynn Ramsey

Northwestern also spread the wealth in the running game. Ford had two touchdowns and 60 yards on eight carries. Senior Marlin Cochran added 65 yards on 11 carries.

Sophomore King Davis had a game-high 82 rushing yards on 15 carries and a touchdown for the Bulls.

“I don’t have to run until I’m drained,” Ford said. “My legs can be fresh. I get three carries, another back gets three carries.”

The Bulls also held Jones to 53 rushing yards. They also held senior first-year starter Maxson Jean-Denis in check in the first half. Jean-Denis completed 17 of 26 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, 166 in the second half.

Jerrian Parker ran for 36 yards on four carries as Jones went to the passing attack.

Jones coach Elijah Williams said the Tigers have a challenge of replacing Division I signees at receiver (A’Ceon Cobb), quarterback (Julian Calvez) and at running back (Da’Quan Harris).

“We had a lot of penalties, we’re banged up, had a lot of cramping,” Williams said. “They also had cramping, but their tools are better than our tools right now. As a coaching staff, we gotta get our tools so we can play better.”

Both teams struggled with turnovers. The Tigers recovered a fumble on the Bulls’ first possession. Northwestern’s defense, however, stuffed Jones on fourth down at Northwestern’s 10.

Northwestern drove 90 yards on the next series, capped by a Ford 6-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

Ford rewarded the Bulls defense on the next drive with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The stadium lights go out at Camping World Stadium during the third quarter of Miami Northwestern's 42-28 victory over Orlando Jones on Saturday in the Legacy Classic. The delay lasted 22 minutes. Photo by Lynn Ramsey

The Tigers stormed back to within 14-10 after a Johnley Davis 31-yard field goal late in the first quarter and a Jayden Gillens 76-yard punt return for a touchdown with 3:56 left in the second quarter. Northwestern took that lead into the half.

The Bulls then took over the game by scoring two touchdowns within 2:46 in the third quarter. Ford capped a 16-play, 80-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown out of the wildcat with 6:53 left.

“We pride ourselves on being a second-half team,” Northwestern coach Max Edwards said. “We’ve got conditioning and training. That’s what makes things in the second half.”

Northwestern’s Eddie Byrd then recovered a Jones fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Jones 40. Jones nearly escaped when D.J. McCray recovered a Northwestern fumble at the Jones 7. Antwan Williams then recovered a Jones fumble and returned it 5 yards for a 28-10 lead with 4:15 left.

Jones High tight end Dylan Wade celebrates his 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He also ran in the two-point conversion to pull the Tigers within 35-28 of Miami Northwestern during Saturday's Legacy Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Northwestern won 42-28. Photo by Lynn Ramsey

“I had to step up,” Antwan Williams said. “My guy Felix (Ward) got the strip, so that let me put it in the end zone.”

Jones kept its fight. Jean-Denis found Maryland commitment Derrick Rogers on a 9-yard corner route to pull Jones within 28-16 with 18 seconds left in the third quarter.

“I’ve got to work on being patient and stop overthinking,” Jean-Denis said. “It’s my first time being in a crowd like this.”

The Tigers also answered a Dickens 12-yard touchdown run when Dylan Wade scored a 2-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to staying within 35-24.

Davis capped another long Northwestern drive with a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Northwestern dives into a brutal schedule, opening at Class 8A champion Venice next Friday.

“The team has gotten better, because of the hard work they did this summer, the weights they lift and the family atmosphere we put together,” Edwards said. “We need each other and play for each other.”

Jones opens up against 2021 Class 4A finalist Cocoa. The Tigers follow that with a road game at Texas Class 6A Division I finalist Duncanville. That’s all in preparation for a District 3-3Metro that includes powers Edgewater and Wekiva.

“We have to improve on everything,” Elijah Williams said. “We have to improve on every facet of the game.”