cindy
3d ago
Hollywood defunded their police even more in July 2022.
8
Man shot during carjacking attempt in Boyle Heights
A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Wednesday after a botched carjacking attempt in the Boyle Heights are of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. outside a home in the 1400 block of East 3rd Street where, according to Los Angeles Police, the victim was sitting inside his car […]
‘It was madness’: Teen girl sought in San Pedro shooting that left woman, boy wounded
A 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy were shot during an altercation in San Pedro late Tuesday, police said. The incident unfolded around 11:55 p.m. near the intersection of Mesa and West 1st streets, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz said. Police said the woman and another female were involved in an argument related […]
2urbangirls.com
Man shot and wounded near DTLA Flower Market
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting occurred about 3:10 a.m. near Seventh and Crocker streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Paramedics took the man, in his 40s, to a hospital in critical condition,...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot during attempted carjacking near DTLA
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. – A man was shot during an attempted carjacking early Wednesday in Boyle Heights. Police were called at 12:45 a.m. to 1405 E. Third Street where Los Angeles Police Department officers learned the victim was driving home when a man walked up to his car, pointed a gun at him and attempted to take his car.
Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA; police searching for suspect
"He made eye contact with me and decided that I wasn't good enough to stop and help," said the victim. "Honestly, I don't want any negative outcome, but I want him to take accountability for what he did to me."
Los Angeles police show off vehicles seized during street takeover crackdown
As the Los Angeles Police Department continues to crackdown on street takeovers, KTLA got a look inside a tow yard where some vehicles are being stored after a recent sweep. A tow yard in South Los Angeles is housing two cars that were apparently involved in street takeovers over the weekend. Police recovered a nitrous […]
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
L.A. Weekly
Janisha Harris and Jamarae Keyes Killed in Speeding Collision on Broadway Street [Los Angeles, CA]
The incident took place near Manchester Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to reports, a vehicle was traveling at high rates of speed when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to do so and a pursuit ensued. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle sped through a red...
Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown
Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood
Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
Man, woman accused of robbing Sunglass Hut store in Lakewood lead authorities on wild chase
A man and a woman accused of robbing a Sunglass Hut store in Lakewood were arrested Monday afternoon after they led authorities on a wild high-speed chase that spanned several Los Angeles neighborhoods, authorities say.
theeastsiderla.com
Man fatally shot in El Sereno
EL SERENO -- Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday morning. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue after receiving a call about a dead body shortly after 10 am, LAPD spokesperson Annie Hernandez said this morning. News That...
spectrumnews1.com
Rapper Ye won't face charges in alleged downtown LA altercation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will not face criminal charges stemming from alleged altercation with a fan in downtown Los Angeles, city prosecutors said Tuesday. According to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, "after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our...
Man Shoots Woman to Death During Argument Downtown
A man shot a woman to death during an argument in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at liquor store leaves woman injured
LOS ANGELES – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 1766 Firestone Blvd., according to Lt. D. Martinez of the Century Sheriff’s Station.
Organized theft rings target visitors to LA’s Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
westsidetoday.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
foxla.com
Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
