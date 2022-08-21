ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

cindy
3d ago

Hollywood defunded their police even more in July 2022.

Reply
8
Related
KTLA

Man shot during carjacking attempt in Boyle Heights

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Wednesday after a botched carjacking attempt in the Boyle Heights are of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. outside a home in the 1400 block of East 3rd Street where, according to Los Angeles Police, the victim was sitting inside his car […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot and wounded near DTLA Flower Market

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting occurred about 3:10 a.m. near Seventh and Crocker streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Paramedics took the man, in his 40s, to a hospital in critical condition,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot during attempted carjacking near DTLA

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. – A man was shot during an attempted carjacking early Wednesday in Boyle Heights. Police were called at 12:45 a.m. to 1405 E. Third Street where Los Angeles Police Department officers learned the victim was driving home when a man walked up to his car, pointed a gun at him and attempted to take his car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hollywood#On Sunset#Sunset Blvd#Violent Crime
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown

Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood

Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Man fatally shot in El Sereno

EL SERENO -- Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday morning. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue after receiving a call about a dead body shortly after 10 am, LAPD spokesperson Annie Hernandez said this morning. News That...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Rapper Ye won't face charges in alleged downtown LA altercation

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will not face criminal charges stemming from alleged altercation with a fan in downtown Los Angeles, city prosecutors said Tuesday. According to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, "after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at liquor store leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 1766 Firestone Blvd., according to Lt. D. Martinez of the Century Sheriff’s Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy