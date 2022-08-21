Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Gregory Hudson Lynch Dies in Rollover Crash on 5 Freeway [San Clemente, CA]
63-Year-Old Man Killed in Rollover Collision near Camino De Los Mares. The collision happened around 9:40 a.m., near Camino De Los Mares on August 20th. Per reports, 63-year-old Lynch was driving a Maserati west on the highway when he lost control for reasons unknown. As a result, the vehicle struck...
L.A. Weekly
Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]
28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
Bicyclist, 69, Crashes Into Truck And Dies in Irvine
A bicyclist was killed Tuesday after crashing into a stopped truck in Irvine, police said.
Man Killed While Driving Wrong Way on the 605 in Cerritos
A man died tonight when he crashed his sedan head-on into a pickup while driving the wrong way on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Cerritos.
Tanker Truck Cabin Fire Shuts Down 14 Freeway in Newhall
Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A tanker truck cabin was fully engulfed in flames Monday night, Aug. 22, prompting closure of lanes on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway as firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the...
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities today publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot during attempted carjacking near DTLA
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. – A man was shot during an attempted carjacking early Wednesday in Boyle Heights. Police were called at 12:45 a.m. to 1405 E. Third Street where Los Angeles Police Department officers learned the victim was driving home when a man walked up to his car, pointed a gun at him and attempted to take his car.
Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA; police searching for suspect
"He made eye contact with me and decided that I wasn't good enough to stop and help," said the victim. "Honestly, I don't want any negative outcome, but I want him to take accountability for what he did to me."
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID two killed in South LA traffic collision
LOS ANGELES – The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office...
2 injured in violent crash in Beverly Hills, police say
Police are investigating a major crash in Beverly Hills that sent two people to the hospital.
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Long Beach
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday in Long Beach.
Man Riding Electric Bike Killed By Vehicle
A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona today.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot and wounded near DTLA Flower Market
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting occurred about 3:10 a.m. near Seventh and Crocker streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Paramedics took the man, in his 40s, to a hospital in critical condition,...
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies after her car is struck in Fontana by vehicle which was fleeing hit-and-run incident
A woman died after her car was struck in Fontana by a vehicle which had been fleeing from a hit-and-run incident in Rialto on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The collision in eastern Fontana occurred at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at about 2:47...
1 Person Dead Atleast 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Sunday evening in Anaheim. The officials stated that a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla crashed into each other in the FasTrak lanes just west of Imperial [..]
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver
On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach
A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Area Following Pursuit
Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in the Bellflower area after leading authorities on a pursuit today.
Driver Crashes Car Through California Whole Foods
It broke the sliding doors and slammed into the produce section.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near Rio Hondo, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
