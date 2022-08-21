ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

L.A. Weekly

Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]

28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot during attempted carjacking near DTLA

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. – A man was shot during an attempted carjacking early Wednesday in Boyle Heights. Police were called at 12:45 a.m. to 1405 E. Third Street where Los Angeles Police Department officers learned the victim was driving home when a man walked up to his car, pointed a gun at him and attempted to take his car.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID two killed in South LA traffic collision

LOS ANGELES – The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot and wounded near DTLA Flower Market

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting occurred about 3:10 a.m. near Seventh and Crocker streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Paramedics took the man, in his 40s, to a hospital in critical condition,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for a bicyclist who attacked a driver

On 8/14/22, at approximately 3:15pm, the victim positioned his vehicle to make a northbound turn from Edinger Avenue onto Fairview Street. As he waited to make the turn, a bicyclist approached in the bicycle lane and proceeded to hit his vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards the...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach

A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near Rio Hondo, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
MONTEBELLO, CA

