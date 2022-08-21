Read full article on original website
bronx.com
Kacy Mitchell, 49, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Kacy Mitchell. 1129 Saint Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to...
Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD cop tied to larger NYC crime spree
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — The Bronx beating of an off-duty NYPD cop that left the victim in a medically-induced coma is part of a larger pattern of carjackings, robberies, and assaults that includes at least 19 incidents in August, according to authorities. In the latest incident, the 48-year-old cop was jogging around 10:50 a.m. […]
bronx.com
Luna Elias, 13, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Luna Elias. 2337 Andrews Avenue. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to the...
bronx.com
Princess Nieto, 16, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Princess Nieto. 429 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
bronx.com
Peter Menjivar, 11, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Peter Menjivar. 1325 Fteley Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to the...
bronx.com
NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested
On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby
A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
NBC New York
3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight
Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
NYPD officer in coma after Bronx beating while jogging
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx on Tuesday; he was wounded so badly that he was placed into a medically induced coma, police said. The officer was jogging on Olmstead Avenue in the morning when he was attacked, officials said. Before collapsing on the street, he flagged […]
fox5ny.com
3 Bronx women robbed men of their clothes at knifepoint: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD says they are searching for a trio of women they say are robbing men of their clothes at knifepoint on the street in the Bronx in broad daylight. According to authorities, on August 12, the trio robbed a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old man. Police...
Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says
A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
‘He was just so happy all the time.’ Bronx family mourns 4-year-old fatally struck in Queens
A Bronx family is mourning a 4-year-old who was fatally struck by a car in Queens this past Saturday.
Jewish Boy Assaulted, Chased in NYC Hate Crime Aboard MTA Bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old Jewish Boy was chased off an MTA bus in...
Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds. Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police searching for bicyclist after deadly hit-and-run in Chelsea
The pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run bicyclist has died from the injuries he suffered in the crash earlier this month.
Police investigate stabbing, bashing in subway system
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Random subway attacks have commuters in New York City worried. A trip on the B train sent a 27-year-old man to the hospital with stab wounds after police say a man armed with a pocket knife attacked. The victim was heading into Midtown Manhattan around 2:45 a.m. when the attacker harassed […]
Woman shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Brooklyn. Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of an apartment building Monday morning in Brownsville, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported. The NYPD Crime Scene Unit arrived at the building on Rockaway Parkway where a 42-year-old woman was murdered at around 1:15 a.m.Pamela McCullough was friends with the victim. "She was really, really nice. She didn't deserve to get shot like that. Nobody deserves to get shot like that," McCullough said. Police were trying to figure out why the woman was shot. "Like something that just happens...
NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 25- 31
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD: Gun violence erupts across Brooklyn with 3 incidents within 3 hours
Gun violence erupted across Brooklyn with three separate incidents in less than three hours.
