WIFR
Shower/t-storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite the stretch weather-wise of late, as the Stateline enjoyed yet another gorgeous day Tuesday. For the eighth time in the past nine days, temperatures topped out between 80° and 85°, and that streak is likely to continue Wednesday. However, there will be some changes, some noticeable, to occur as well.
WIFR
Quiet and seasonable for now as rain chances return Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area of high pressure is sitting overhead and that’s going to be mainly what keeps us quiet through the daytime on Wednesday. Then, the already wet August will get some more rain starting Thursday before a few more seasonably cooler days follow. Temperatures Tuesday...
WIFR
More Sunshine Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny this Wednesday with highs in the middle to low 80′s. Down to the 60′s tonight with shower/t-storm chances after 3 AM. Low 80′s tomorrow with a few scattered showers and t-storms. No severe weather is expected. Dry on Friday and Saturday with highs around 80.
MyStateline.com
More of the Same, Pattern Change Arrives This Weekend
As we discussed yesterday, Rockford has seen quite a bit of rainfall during the month of August. So much so that our monthly total of 7.36″ sits in the top 5 for wettest Augusts on record. But that’s since the beginning of the month. The Dallas/Fort Worth area on the other hand observed that and much more in just a 24-hour time period thanks to a slow-moving frontal boundary.
WIFR
Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!. The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin
Rockford, IL- Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin. This project consists of washing and sealing of nine (9) bridge structures. This includes. bridge washing and applying concrete sealer to the entire top surface of the bridge. deck. On Tuesday August 23, 2022 – Auburn St. over...
Jumping Fun Is Coming to an End At One Popular Rockford Kids’ Attraction
If you have kids, I'm willing to bet that you have spent more hours than you can count watching your children jump their crazies away at GAR South Trampoline Park & Training Center by the CherryVale Mall. My oldest daughter Ella celebrated her 4th birthday at this trampoline park, and...
WIFR
Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
WIFR
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall
It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
WIFR
Farmers prepare for apple picking season (and apple cider donut eating season)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As children go back to the classrooms, and high school football kicks off, you know fall is close by, and nothing screams fall like Apple Cider Donuts. Orchard owner Pat Curran says this is his favorite time of the year. “You work this whole business, all...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert On The West Side
Rockford – On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM the City of Rockford Public Works will. have the intersection of W Jefferson and Kilburn Ave under stop sign control while crews. replace the traffic signal cabinet. Work will continue throughout the day and should be. completed by 3:30...
nrgmediadixon.com
Silverview Rail Car Finally Arrives in Oregon for the Depot Museum
The Silverview rail car has finally arrived at its final “Oregon Home” at the Oregon Depot Museum. This has been a long process and the city says they are thankful for everyone who has been involved. The City also says thank you Oregon Illinois Depot for bringing a...
WIFR
WIFR
Boone County Fire Department celebrates 75 years
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fire Department District 2 is celebrating 75 years of serving the community. Residents can come out from 1 to 5 p.m on Saturday, August 27 to visit the station, located at 1777 Henry Luckow Lane in Belvidere, and enjoy the festivities. Firefighters...
Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Tuesday night about the future of a stateline nursing home. Walnut Acres has faced several funding shortfalls in the past. The facility was the focus for the Stephenson County Board Tuesday night. Board members approved an interfund loan, which is when one fund in the county’s budget […]
Candy Cloud’s Limited Time Drinks Are Here For Only 2 More Weeks In Rockford
If you haven't tried Candy Cloud in Rockford yet, you're missing out on some delicious creations they whip up in their kitchen. What I love about this local shop is that they're always creating new drinks to keep their customers on their toes! Every time I go in, there's always something new... or something has been removed from the menu.
‘World's Largest' Corn Maze Prepares for Seasonal Debut in Illinois Suburb
A corn maze billed as the largest in the world recently unveiled that a popular film franchise will be the inspiration behind its design for the fall season in suburban Spring Grove. Richardson Corn Maze, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, will devote its 28-acre field to commemorating 60...
Massive fire sweeps through building in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a building in Mendota, Illinois Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., firefighters rescued several people from the burning building in the 800 block of Main Street in the downtown area of Mendota, which is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago in LaSalle County. Eleven surrounding fire departments responded to the massive fire. The building was evacuated, and firefighters late Monday afternoon were making sure the fire would not spread. Witnesses said some people were taken to the hospital, but we do not know their conditions.
Rockford families can get free groceries, but there is a catch
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some families are eligible for free groceries. Another “Summer Family Market” will take place at Keye Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St. Families with children under 18 living in their home can receive a pre-packaged box of food without even having to get out of their cars. No registration is necessary.
