Rockford, IL

WIFR

Shower/t-storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite the stretch weather-wise of late, as the Stateline enjoyed yet another gorgeous day Tuesday. For the eighth time in the past nine days, temperatures topped out between 80° and 85°, and that streak is likely to continue Wednesday. However, there will be some changes, some noticeable, to occur as well.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Quiet and seasonable for now as rain chances return Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area of high pressure is sitting overhead and that’s going to be mainly what keeps us quiet through the daytime on Wednesday. Then, the already wet August will get some more rain starting Thursday before a few more seasonably cooler days follow. Temperatures Tuesday...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

More Sunshine Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny this Wednesday with highs in the middle to low 80′s. Down to the 60′s tonight with shower/t-storm chances after 3 AM. Low 80′s tomorrow with a few scattered showers and t-storms. No severe weather is expected. Dry on Friday and Saturday with highs around 80.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

More of the Same, Pattern Change Arrives This Weekend

As we discussed yesterday, Rockford has seen quite a bit of rainfall during the month of August. So much so that our monthly total of 7.36″ sits in the top 5 for wettest Augusts on record. But that’s since the beginning of the month. The Dallas/Fort Worth area on the other hand observed that and much more in just a 24-hour time period thanks to a slow-moving frontal boundary.
ROCKFORD, IL
City
Forreston, IL
City
Rockford, IL
WIFR

Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!. The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
Q985

One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall

It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert On The West Side

Rockford – On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM the City of Rockford Public Works will. have the intersection of W Jefferson and Kilburn Ave under stop sign control while crews. replace the traffic signal cabinet. Work will continue throughout the day and should be. completed by 3:30...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Silverview Rail Car Finally Arrives in Oregon for the Depot Museum

The Silverview rail car has finally arrived at its final “Oregon Home” at the Oregon Depot Museum. This has been a long process and the city says they are thankful for everyone who has been involved. The City also says thank you Oregon Illinois Depot for bringing a...
OREGON, IL
WIFR

WIFR

Boone County Fire Department celebrates 75 years

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fire Department District 2 is celebrating 75 years of serving the community. Residents can come out from 1 to 5 p.m on Saturday, August 27 to visit the station, located at 1777 Henry Luckow Lane in Belvidere, and enjoy the festivities. Firefighters...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Massive fire sweeps through building in downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a building in Mendota, Illinois Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., firefighters rescued several people from the burning building in the 800 block of Main Street in the downtown area of Mendota, which is about 90 miles southwest of Chicago in LaSalle County. Eleven surrounding fire departments responded to the massive fire. The building was evacuated, and firefighters late Monday afternoon were making sure the fire would not spread. Witnesses said some people were taken to the hospital, but we do not know their conditions.
MENDOTA, IL

