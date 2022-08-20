ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Local 4-H Leader inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois 4-H program recently honored 4-H leaders and volunteers at the Illinois State Fair. Adams County 4-H leader Carolyn Roberts of the Burton Fliers 4-H Club was inducted into the Hall of Fame for her work helping local youths and promoting 4-H in the community. Adams...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Siebers joins Schmiedeskamp law firm

QUINCY— The partners of Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu & Mitchell LLP, 525 Jersey, have announced Quincy attorney Steven E. Siebers will be joining the firm as a partner on Sept. 1. Siebers grew up in Quincy and has been an established lawyer in the region since earning his law degree...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Blessing Health welcomes psychiatrist to outpatient behavioral health team

QUINCY — Dr. Christopher Trammell has joined Blessing Health’s Outpatient Behavioral Health team. Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Trammell earned his medical degree from and completed his residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Carbondale. A native of southern Illinois, Trammell enjoys the rural lifestyle and serving the behavioral health needs of rural residents.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business

A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
ABC7 Chicago

Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Burlington Amtrak groundbreaking ceremony

Burlington, IA- Amtrak has announced $11.5 million in improvements will be made to the Burlington Amtrak Station. According to a news release, the exterior improvements include two new 700-foot-long boarding platforms with rehabilitated canopies and structure, new station signage, mobile lift enclosures, energy-efficient LED lighting, and guardrails. New accessible pathways...
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

STEAM to GO! kits available at Hannibal Free Public Library

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Free Public Library now has 28 STEAM to GO! kits available for checkout. STEAM to GO! kits are produced by Penworthy, a book distributor headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc. The kits were obtained through a grant awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Library Services and Technology Act, as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. They are currently available for checkout in the Children’s Room.
HANNIBAL, MO
KBUR

Iowa Army Ammunition Plant strike averted

Middletown, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant reached an agreement with union officials over the weekend, avoiding a strike. The Burlington Beacon reports that, seven of the eight unions ratified new 3-year contracts with the plant on Friday, August 19th. All unions had reached an agreement with the plant by Saturday, August 20th.
MIDDLETOWN, IA
News Break
Politics
Central Illinois Proud

Knox County operation leads to 4 arrests

WATAGA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four wanted individuals at Willard Street Apartments in Wataga Monday. According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release, the operation began after the sheriff’s office received information about several wanted individuals’ locations. The...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

End of curbside recycling pickup could be near with City Council vote on revamped program next week

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council will get its first look next week at a plan approved by the Central Services Committee on Monday to revamp the city’s recycling program. The committee also learned of possible changes to the citywide cleanup program this year and possible improvements to one of the city’s major streets that aren’t expected to happen for a few years.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Medical Group, Cathedral of Worship to be hosts of Man Up event on Aug. 27 in South Park

QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group and the Cathedral of Worship are the hosts of the second Man Up event from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Aug. 27 at South Park in Quincy. This event is free to men of all ages and will offer a morning full of activities such as quick and easy health checks, axe throwing by Quincy Axe Company and food from Big Bro’s BBQ & Catering. Participants can win multiple giveaways and enter into a drawing for a gas grill or a bike.
QUINCY, IL
Western Iowa Today

Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring

(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
GALESBURG, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Bond set at $350,000 for man allegedly involved in weekend shooting

QUINCY — Judge Tad Brenner set a $350,000 bond for a Quincy man allegedly involved in a weekend shooting in Downtown Quincy where two people were wounded. Brendan M. Schroder, 18, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Monday where the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office charged him with one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, which is a Class 1 felony.
QUINCY, IL

