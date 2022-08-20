HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Free Public Library now has 28 STEAM to GO! kits available for checkout. STEAM to GO! kits are produced by Penworthy, a book distributor headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc. The kits were obtained through a grant awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Library Services and Technology Act, as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. They are currently available for checkout in the Children’s Room.

