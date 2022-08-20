Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Local 4-H Leader inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois 4-H program recently honored 4-H leaders and volunteers at the Illinois State Fair. Adams County 4-H leader Carolyn Roberts of the Burton Fliers 4-H Club was inducted into the Hall of Fame for her work helping local youths and promoting 4-H in the community. Adams...
muddyrivernews.com
Siebers joins Schmiedeskamp law firm
QUINCY— The partners of Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu & Mitchell LLP, 525 Jersey, have announced Quincy attorney Steven E. Siebers will be joining the firm as a partner on Sept. 1. Siebers grew up in Quincy and has been an established lawyer in the region since earning his law degree...
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Health welcomes psychiatrist to outpatient behavioral health team
QUINCY — Dr. Christopher Trammell has joined Blessing Health’s Outpatient Behavioral Health team. Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Trammell earned his medical degree from and completed his residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Carbondale. A native of southern Illinois, Trammell enjoys the rural lifestyle and serving the behavioral health needs of rural residents.
wlds.com
Pittsfield Man Takes Waste Hauling Woes Into His Own Hands, Creates Business
A Pike County resident has taken trash hauling into his own hands after a recent company took over waste hauling in Pittsfield. Pittsfield and many other residents in the area are upset with the changes brought by Canadian-based garbage pick-up service Green For Life or GFL. GFL recently bought out...
ABC7 Chicago
Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
muddyrivernews.com
Open house for Ill. 57 improvements set for Sept. 1; upgrades city wants would cost $74.5 million
QUINCY — A summary of recommendations from the Illinois Department of Transportation for improvement on the Ill. 57 corridor south of Quincy shows three options for each of the three sections of the highway. However, when IDOT has an open house to discuss the options from 4 to 6...
iowapublicradio.org
U.S.' largest newspaper owner cuts Iowa staff, leaving small papers' futures in question
Laigha Anderson wanted to be her own person. Coming from a big family Leavenworth, Kansas, that was hardly a given. She had to get out. “I didn’t want to be so-and-so’s daughter or so-and-so’s cousin,” she said. “I just wanted to be Laigha.”. In December...
KBUR
Burlington Amtrak groundbreaking ceremony
Burlington, IA- Amtrak has announced $11.5 million in improvements will be made to the Burlington Amtrak Station. According to a news release, the exterior improvements include two new 700-foot-long boarding platforms with rehabilitated canopies and structure, new station signage, mobile lift enclosures, energy-efficient LED lighting, and guardrails. New accessible pathways...
muddyrivernews.com
STEAM to GO! kits available at Hannibal Free Public Library
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Free Public Library now has 28 STEAM to GO! kits available for checkout. STEAM to GO! kits are produced by Penworthy, a book distributor headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc. The kits were obtained through a grant awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Library Services and Technology Act, as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State. They are currently available for checkout in the Children’s Room.
muddyrivernews.com
‘It is an honor to do this for our colleagues’: Local honor guards recognize nurses during funeral ceremonies
QUINCY — Lisa Surratt has been a nurse for 44 years, but she had never heard of a nurses honor guard before she attended a funeral last September for long-time friend Sharon Giles, a nurse at Blessing Hospital for 45½ years. A nurses honor guard pays tribute to...
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assist in locating missing juvenile, arrest Carthage man
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man in connection with the location of a missing juvenile. On Wednesday, August, 17th, 2022, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Quincy Police Department and US Marshall’s Service in locating a missing juvenile in Warsaw, Ill.
KBUR
Iowa Army Ammunition Plant strike averted
Middletown, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant reached an agreement with union officials over the weekend, avoiding a strike. The Burlington Beacon reports that, seven of the eight unions ratified new 3-year contracts with the plant on Friday, August 19th. All unions had reached an agreement with the plant by Saturday, August 20th.
muddyrivernews.com
Household hazardous waste collection event set for Oct. 8 now is canceled
QUINCY — Due to circumstances outside of the Adams County Health Department’s control, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event scheduled for Oct. 8 has been canceled. The incinerator used to dispose of collected chemicals is out of order. The contractor will not have the equipment fixed in time...
Central Illinois Proud
Knox County operation leads to 4 arrests
WATAGA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four wanted individuals at Willard Street Apartments in Wataga Monday. According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release, the operation began after the sheriff’s office received information about several wanted individuals’ locations. The...
muddyrivernews.com
End of curbside recycling pickup could be near with City Council vote on revamped program next week
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council will get its first look next week at a plan approved by the Central Services Committee on Monday to revamp the city’s recycling program. The committee also learned of possible changes to the citywide cleanup program this year and possible improvements to one of the city’s major streets that aren’t expected to happen for a few years.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Medical Group, Cathedral of Worship to be hosts of Man Up event on Aug. 27 in South Park
QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group and the Cathedral of Worship are the hosts of the second Man Up event from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Aug. 27 at South Park in Quincy. This event is free to men of all ages and will offer a morning full of activities such as quick and easy health checks, axe throwing by Quincy Axe Company and food from Big Bro’s BBQ & Catering. Participants can win multiple giveaways and enter into a drawing for a gas grill or a bike.
Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring
(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
muddyrivernews.com
As Carter’s Coffee Bar opens Broadway location, co-owner already planning expansion into Palmyra
QUINCY — Carter’s Coffee Bar celebrated its grand opening of its second site at Seventh and Broadway on Monday, but co-owner Ciara Weese already is thinking about the future. Rather than build a third business from the ground up, Weese says a Carter’s franchise will be going in...
KWQC
Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
muddyrivernews.com
Bond set at $350,000 for man allegedly involved in weekend shooting
QUINCY — Judge Tad Brenner set a $350,000 bond for a Quincy man allegedly involved in a weekend shooting in Downtown Quincy where two people were wounded. Brendan M. Schroder, 18, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Monday where the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office charged him with one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, which is a Class 1 felony.
