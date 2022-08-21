ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville man dies in motorcycle crash

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago

STEVENSVILLE — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Kent Island involving a motorcycle.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Love Point Road (MD 835), near the intersection of Old Love Point Road (MD 8), shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Troopers from the Centreville barracks arrived to find a black, 2016 Ford Explorer with heavy front end damage and a green custom motorcycle underneath the front of the Ford Explorer. Paramedics on the scene declared the operator of the motorcycle dead upon their arrival at 4:52 p.m., police said

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

