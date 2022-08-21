Read full article on original website
Related
Police Renew Call For Information 18 Years After Disappearance Of Waterbury Man
Eighteen years after the disappearance of a Connecticut man, investigators are imploring the public for leads. New Haven County resident Billy Smolinski Jr., of Waterbury, was reported missing on Aug. 24, 2004, the Waterbury Police Department said. In an announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 24, authorities renewed a call for information,...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries
2022-08-22@9:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A crash with injuries in the 1500 block of Norman Street. Neither car stayed on the road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
2 Stabbed On Metro-North Train In Naugatuck
Two men were stabbed on a Connecticut Metro-North train. The incident took place in New Haven County around 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, in Naugatuck. According to the Naugatuck Police, officers were dispatched to the Naugatuck Train Station to investigate a stabbing that had occurred on an MTA train en route from the Waterbury Station.
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash After Shots Fired
2022-08-21@11:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police have Highland Avenue after a report of multiple shots fired in the area. There is a multi-car crash near Washington Avenue but the driver has not been located at this time. A person was found on James at Calhoun Street but it is not known if he was a victim of the shooting. Police are investigating.
Man Riding Bicycle Accused Of Groping 2 Women In Stamford
A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly groping two women while riding a BMX bicycle. Jeyson Alonso-Castellano, age 22, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police on Saturday, Aug. 20. The incidents took place on Sunday, April 10 on the city's East Side in the area of Glenbrook Road...
Man seriously injured in shooting on State Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to State Street, in the area of Warren Place and May Street, around 7:40 p.m. Responding officers said they located a 48-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Suspect Apprehended In Shots Fired/Crash
2022-08-21@11:43pm–#Bridgeport CT– Last night police received a ShotSpotter activation in the Highland Avenue area along with calls for a multi-car accident. While investigating the incident Police located two people who fled the scene. They were apprehended after a brief chase on person was apprehended and a firearm was recovered.
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train
Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
Concerned Citizen Scares Away Men In Van Who Approached Girl In Old Greenwich, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are searching for two men in a white van who allegedly attempted to get a 12-year-old girl to get into their van. The incident took place in Old Greenwich on Monday, Aug. 22, around 3 p.m. in the area of Sound Beach Avenue and Center Drive.
In dire need of food and goods, Bridgeport's Center for Family Justice holds emergency food and diaper drive
The Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport is in dire need of food and toiletries for its pantries after an increase in the number of abuse victims seeking support.
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
DoingItLocal
UPDATE on Stratford FD’s Busy Night
At approx. 7:00 PM, The Stratford Fire Dept. was dispatched to 9 Alvord St., for a. reported structure fire. On arrival, Engine 2 reported heavy fire on the west side. exterior of the structure with heavy fire in the attic. Under the command of. Assistant Chief Brennan, Engines 1, 2,...
themonroesun.com
Five men indicted for Connecticut catalytic converter theft ring
NEW HAVEN, CT — A nine-count indictment charging five men with federal offenses related to their participation in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring was unsealed, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice today. The announcement was made by Vanessa Roberts Avery, U.S. Attorney...
Bridgeport man accused of assaulting woman in Norwalk arrested in Florida
A Bridgeport man accused of assaulting a woman in a Norwalk school last month has been arrested in Panama City Beach.
NewsTimes
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metals Supermarket in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
NewsTimes
Bridgeport hires former Newtown cop convicted of embezzlement in labor relations role
BRIDGEPORT — City residents and their leaders have made it clear they are open to granting second chances. And now a former Newtown police officer convicted of embezzlement has joined the payroll in an important position. Mayor Joe Ganim’s office Wednesday confirmed that ex-Sgt. Domenic Costello has been hired...
Waterbury PD seize firearms, narcotics from home drug operation
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – In a joint investigation, Waterbury and state police made an arrest on Tuesday that led to them recovering multiple assault and AK-47 riffles, as well as a large number of illegal drugs. Police said they arrested 26-year-old Horace Kelly around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after executing search and seizure warrants on […]
NewsTimes
Critics: CT’s first proposed Wegmans in Norwalk would make traffic worse in big box ‘dumping ground’
NORWALK — Many of those who have participated in the Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing for Wegmans welcome the grocery chain to the city — but say it should be located somewhere other than the proposed site. “For the record, I want our city to do...
Comments / 2