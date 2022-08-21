Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
abc17news.com
District investigates hazing, cancels HS football season
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has announced it’s canceling its high school’s football season while it investigates allegations of hazing among team members. The Middletown Area School District had announced an investigation earlier this month into what it called a “disturbing and upsetting” Aug. 11 incident captured on cellphone video. The head football coach resigned within days of the video surfacing and police were notified. The superintendent said Wednesday that additional video indicated “this hazing was much more widespread, and involved many more students” than was previously known. He said officials decided to cancel the 2022 football season and vowed discipline against any students who participated or staff who ignored the activity.
abc17news.com
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in front of DC senior residence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and three others are injured in a shooting in front of a senior citizen’s center and near several schools in the nation’s capital. Wednesday’s shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Washington. Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict says two men hopped out of a Black SUV and began opening fire. A total of five men were shot. Two died at the scene and three others were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Police said the area is known to officers as “an open-air drug market.”
abc17news.com
Ohio teachers say they won’t end their strike without improvements to miserable classroom environment
The day before classes are scheduled to start, teachers in Ohio’s largest school system say they won’t end their strike without improvements to what they describe as dilapidated schools where a lack of heating and air conditioning has led to miserable classroom environments. Union members in Columbus hit...
abc17news.com
Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis County police officer is charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres. Rayford worked for the Bellefontaine Neighbors police department at the time. The prosecutor said Rayford drove 80 to 85 mph in a 30 mph zone, without his emergency lights or sirens, before he hit Turner, who was standing on a road outside his vehicle helping with a traffic stop when he was hit.
abc17news.com
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn’t gather enough valid voter signatures to put the proposal on the ballot. The lawsuit also claims the ballot measure deals with too many policies in violation of the state constitution. The campaign manager behind the legalization push says the lawsuit is meritless. Missouri’s secretary of state didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Monday.
abc17news.com
Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for a political cooling-off after two men were convicted of plotting to kidnap her. But experts say that appears unlikely. A federal jury found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiracy Tuesday. Whitmer said afterward that over-the-top political rhetoric is endangering many public officials. Legal observers say the outcome shows jurors in a deeply divided nation can still reach agreement in politically charged cases. But it leaves unanswered questions about the potential for violence by extremists with a vendetta against government and law enforcement.
abc17news.com
A Texas school district approved limits on books, critical race theory and gender identity
A school district board near Dallas, Texas, has passed a set of policies restricting how race and gender are addressed, including allowing teachers call students by pronouns that do not match their gender identity. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board trustees passed the policies in a 4-3 voter late Monday night...
abc17news.com
Company pledges to reduce Puerto Rico outages amid anger
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Persistent power outages and threats from Puerto Rico’s government have prompted a company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system to announce that it would dedicate more resources and crews to improve service. The move came just hours after Puerto Rico’s Senate launched a hearing Wednesday to analyze the government’s contract with Luma Energy amid calls to cancel it. The company said Wednesday that it would increase response brigades by 25% in the next month, remove vegetation covering 20 of the most critical transmission lines, increase inspections of substations and increase aerial inspections of remote transmission lines.
abc17news.com
Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sephora Inc. has settled a lawsuit claiming the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law. Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that the large cosmetics retailer agreed to pay $1.2 million and fix the problem. State officials say Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, failed to allow customers to opt out and didn’t fix the problem within 30 days as required. Sephora says in a statement that it respects consumers’ privacy and used the information to improve their shopping experience. The settlement is the state’s first such enforcement action under the California Consumer Privacy Act.
abc17news.com
Tracking a pattern that keeps things mild
TODAY: Another calm and clear start will drop some into the 50s, with more potential for patchy fog this morning. Later today, partly cloudy skies will develop again today with more cumulus clouds by late morning. Overall, it's a very similar day to Monday, with highs in the mid-80s. TONIGHT:...
abc17news.com
Tracking small but growing chances for rain
TODAY: Another copy and paste day for Wednesday with very similar weather to Monday and Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-80s this afternoon. TONIGHT: Skies clear overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid-60s. EXTENDED: By early Thursday morning, clouds are starting to move in from the...
