feastmagazine.com
10 places to eat and drink near Busch Stadium
From March to October, Baseball fans flock to Downtown to watch the beloved St. Louis Cardinals in action. With the development of Ballpark Village, there are now more places than ever to grab a drink and bite before or after the game. Here are the best places to eat and drink before cheering on the home team.
spotonillinois.com
Long haul: longest wait for Sparta inventor's patents approved in week ending Aug. 13
There are three junior tennis players from Waterloo ranked in the Boys' 16 category in the week ending Aug. 12 by the United States Tennis Association. There were three junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 16 bracket the previous week. Patrick Nobbe is the top ranked boy in the category...
FOX 2 anchors share first day of school photos
ST. LOUIS – Many FOX 2 fans sent in back-to-school photos Monday, and our talented anchors got in on the fun when they shared throwback photos from their time in school. Jasmine Huda shared a photo of her and her mother sitting on the couch before she headed off to kindergarten. Vic Faust also shared […]
Illinois Business Journal
New lake lifestyle community opens at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield
Eagle Ridge is located one hour north of St. Louis and offers 41 custom homesites. A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Ill. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.
FOX2now.com
Just Between Friends Sale Happening in O’Fallon and Belleville this weekend
St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April. This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.
Impulsive purchase leads St. Louis woman to $7.5M jackpot
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters’ weddings. “Our two daughters will be getting married,” she laughed when she told Missouri Lottery about her plans for the winnings. “So that will be perfect for the weddings.”
collinsvilledailynews.com
Legacy Sound to Perform Tonight in Collinsville
After being a traveling musician for the last 43 years Roger Matthews found himself longing to get back to his roots in gospel music. In pursuing this dream, he’s reconnected with some old friends and met some new ones and together they have formed “Legacy Sound”. Legacy...
stlouiscnr.com
Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge
The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Woman To Become First-Ever Veterinarian For Belleville Area Humane Society
BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society announced today it has hired an Edwardsville woman as its first-ever veterinarian - Dr. Jennifer Marquardt. For decades, the Edwardsville woman has been an advocate for animal welfare and veterinary. Dr. Marquardt grew up in Edwardsville knowing from a young age that she...
starvedrock.media
Country Classic Cars, a Route 66 mainstay in Illinois, sold to new owners
STAUNTON, Ill. — A rare 1957 Chevrolet coupe got Russ Noel into the classic car business. Now, after more than 20 years, he’s retiring and heading out on the road in a modern Chevrolet Cruze. Noel and his wife, Anita, have sold Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois,...
AOL Corp
Illinois Town Erects Street Sign To Protect Boy With Autism
The mother of a boy with autism is hoping a street sign will make her community a little safer. Ali Harris of South Roxana, Illinois, is the mom of 6-year-old Kyren, who has autism and is non-verbal. Kyren is fascinated with cars — which tend to speed on his street — and Ali worries about him running into traffic.
advantagenews.com
Alton hosts Food Truck Festival Saturday
The annual Alton Food Truck Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater later this week. Twenty trucks will bring in a variety of food on Saturday, and fan favorite band Groove Thang will be on hand to entertain you throughout the day as well. Amphitheater Committee Chair Dan Herkert...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
Autopsy reveals likely cause of death for Edwardsville construction victims
Suffocation most likely killed two workers at a construction site in Edwardsville last week.
WAND TV
Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties first to go live with Next Generation 911
MORRIS, Ill. (WAND) – Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties announced the first counties in Illinois to go live with the Next Generation 911. Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly was joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, on Tuesday, to make the formal announcement.
St. Louis funeral home to hold service for Vietnam veteran without family
A funeral home in south St. Louis will hold a service Tuesday for a veteran without any known family.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022
A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
Spam texts surge throughout U.S.
Those annoying spam text messages might prompt new action by the federal government.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
