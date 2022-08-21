ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

feastmagazine.com

10 places to eat and drink near Busch Stadium

From March to October, Baseball fans flock to Downtown to watch the beloved St. Louis Cardinals in action. With the development of Ballpark Village, there are now more places than ever to grab a drink and bite before or after the game. Here are the best places to eat and drink before cheering on the home team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2 anchors share first day of school photos

ST. LOUIS – Many FOX 2 fans sent in back-to-school photos Monday, and our talented anchors got in on the fun when they shared throwback photos from their time in school. Jasmine Huda shared a photo of her and her mother sitting on the couch before she headed off to kindergarten. Vic Faust also shared […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

New lake lifestyle community opens at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield

Eagle Ridge is located one hour north of St. Louis and offers 41 custom homesites. A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Ill. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.
LITCHFIELD, IL
FOX2now.com

Just Between Friends Sale Happening in O’Fallon and Belleville this weekend

St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April. This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Impulsive purchase leads St. Louis woman to $7.5M jackpot

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters’ weddings. “Our two daughters will be getting married,” she laughed when she told Missouri Lottery about her plans for the winnings. “So that will be perfect for the weddings.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Legacy Sound to Perform Tonight in Collinsville

After being a traveling musician for the last 43 years Roger Matthews found himself longing to get back to his roots in gospel music. In pursuing this dream, he’s reconnected with some old friends and met some new ones and together they have formed “Legacy Sound”. Legacy...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge

The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AOL Corp

Illinois Town Erects Street Sign To Protect Boy With Autism

The mother of a boy with autism is hoping a street sign will make her community a little safer. Ali Harris of South Roxana, Illinois, is the mom of 6-year-old Kyren, who has autism and is non-verbal. Kyren is fascinated with cars — which tend to speed on his street — and Ali worries about him running into traffic.
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton hosts Food Truck Festival Saturday

The annual Alton Food Truck Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater later this week. Twenty trucks will bring in a variety of food on Saturday, and fan favorite band Groove Thang will be on hand to entertain you throughout the day as well. Amphitheater Committee Chair Dan Herkert...
ALTON, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties first to go live with Next Generation 911

MORRIS, Ill. (WAND) – Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties announced the first counties in Illinois to go live with the Next Generation 911. Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly was joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, on Tuesday, to make the formal announcement.
MACON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
SANDOVAL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
SALEM, IL

