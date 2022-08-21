ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

ADW Suspect Barricaded in Carson Residence

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luXJb_0hPKEqz300
Photo: Getty Images

CARSON (CNS) - A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon was barricaded in a Carson residence tonight and a sheriff's SWAT team was working to get him out.

The alleged assault was reported at 5:06 p.m. in the 18000 block of South Mettler Avenue, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

A crisis negotiation team was trying to make contact with the armed suspect to get him to surrender, Fantom said.

Details of the assault were not immediately available. It was unclear if anyone was evacuated from the building.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

40 arrests made in LA street takeover crackdown: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Forty people were arrested and dozens of cars impounded as part of a two-day operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened on Friday and Saturday at various locations across Southern California, the LAPD said. In addition to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Three Bank Robberies Arrested Near Whittier

A convicted felon suspected of committing three bank robberies in a three-hour period is in police custody, authorities said Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau-Burglary and Robbery Task Force and the FBI identified Richard Martinez as a suspect in the robberies after they identified a late model black convertible Chevrolet Camaro at the scene of the robberies as the getaway car, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WHITTIER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carson, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Carson, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Woman, teenager wounded following argument in San Pedro

A woman and teenage boy were shot in San Pedro early Wednesday morning when an argument escalated into a double shooting. The incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m., when Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 1st Street. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims. According to police, one of the victims, a 20-year-old girl, was involved in some sort of verbal dispute with another woman while she and a 13-year-old boy were standing outside of the apartments in the area. A witness described the moments leading up to the shooting to CBS reporters on scene, detailing "arguing, a lot of screaming, a lot of shouting. Talking about, 'come out, do something,' and then you hear a shot and hear screaming afterwards."As the situation escalated, the suspect opened fire on the two victims, striking both the woman and the teenager. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the woman is said to be in critical condition and the teenager is showing stable vital signs. The suspect fled from the scene on foot.Police did not believe that the shooting was gang-related. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy