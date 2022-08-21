ADW Suspect Barricaded in Carson Residence

Photo: Getty Images

CARSON (CNS) - A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon was barricaded in a Carson residence tonight and a sheriff's SWAT team was working to get him out.

The alleged assault was reported at 5:06 p.m. in the 18000 block of South Mettler Avenue, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

A crisis negotiation team was trying to make contact with the armed suspect to get him to surrender, Fantom said.

Details of the assault were not immediately available. It was unclear if anyone was evacuated from the building.