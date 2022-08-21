Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC odds, picks and predictions

The Columbus Crew (8 wins, 6 losses, 10 draws) welcome Atlanta United FC (7-10-8) to Lower.com Field Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

The Crew have made a strong playoff push over the last several months, having lost just once since May 21. They’ve gone 4-1-4 in their last 9 games with 4 of their last 5 matches at home (2-1-1).

Columbus is led by star M Lucas Zelarayán with 8 goals and F Cucho with 6 goals.

Atlanta, on the other hand, is soundly out of playoff position but did show some life against FC Cincinnati. It has lost and drawn its last 2 games despite having more expected goals.

United is led by 25-year-old Mexican F Ronaldo Cisneros with a team-high 7 goals. Former Golden Boot winner F Josef Martínez has just 6 goals on the season, having started just 12 matches.

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC odds, lines, picks and predictions

Money line: Columbus Crew -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Atlanta United FC +290 (bet $100 to win $290) | Draw +280

Columbus Crew -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Atlanta United FC +290 (bet $100 to win $290) | Draw +280 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -145 | U: +115)

Prediction

Columbus Crew 2, Atlanta United 0

BET COLUMBUS CREW (-112).

At home, the Crew should be able to get the job done. Atlanta has not been impressive this season, and that’s been even more true when it has been on the road.

Atlanta United is just 1-7-4 on the road. The Crew are 5-4-3 at home this season and are 2-0-1 at home against teams not in the playoff picture in the East.

They should be able to come out on top in this match considering how they’ve played against lower-tier opponents and how poor Atlanta has been on the road this season.

LEAN UNDER 2.5 (+115).

Columbus has gone under this total in 7 of its 12 home games this season. Similarly, United has gone under this total in 3 of their last 6 matches.

Atlanta ranks 8th in the East in scoring while Columbus is tied for 10th, so there aren’t many goals scored between the 2 sides. Columbus plays a slow-paced game, averaging just 1.28 goals per game.

Also, the Crew have the lowest shooting percentage in the MLS, so they don’t often get shots on target even when shots are plentiful. Columbus hasn’t improved at home, having been shut out in 5 of 12 matches.

Considering it all, I lean to the Under 2.5 (+115).

