biztoc.com
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
vidanewspaper.com
Opens his own auto body shop
Courageous and determined are the adjectives that best fit Gerson Ayala. Gerson Ayala, born in Tejaro, a small place near Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, and now a resident of Oxnard has worked in the automotive paint industry for over fifteen years and has put himself through various learning courses to polish his craft. Though, after working fifteen years for somebody else, Gerson now finally has his own business: G & A Auto Body Shop and is his own boss. His business is located at 1345 N Oxnard Blvd. in the back of Today Motors in Oxnard.
California billboards seen in LA and SF warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting
The troubling image invokes the mass shooting at Uvalde, Texas.
Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis
The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
Gun shop faces community backlash after potential move to Torrance
When Jack Brandhorst opened Red Rifle Ltd. 10 years ago in Caron, he wanted to bring boutique, personal sensibility to the gun buying experience. "I wanted to open up a gun store where we can take the time and really teach our friends and neighbors and community members how to safely operate a gun," said Brandhorst. With 90% of his clientele coming from nearby Torrance, he was hoping to move his shop to the South Bay city. A few months ago, a chance to fulfill that dream opened at the old Sartori Salon. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Brandhorst applied for a...
Brush fire threatens homes in San Dimas
Fire crews quickly handled a brush fire that threatened homes in San Dimas Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near N. Reeder Avenue and E. Renshaw Street. Sky5 footage showed ground crews protecting homes while a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter made water drops from above. At least one outbuilding was destroyed. […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita
Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
kclu.org
Youths will soon be able to ride any public transit bus in Ventura County for free
Through the Youth Ride Free program, anyone aged 18 or younger is eligible to use fixed-route and general purpose dial-a-ride services for free. "It will allow any youth who is 18 or under to ride the bus for free, " said Claire Grasty, Director of Public Transit for Ventura County Transportation Commission.
Construction tools, equipment recovered from homeless encampment in Santa Clara riverbed
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction tools and other items were recovered from an encampment in the Santa Clara River bottom during a multi-agency sweep last week. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Paula Police Department conducted the joint operation after receiving several reports of rising thefts in the area. In July, […]
Headlines: 34 Cars Seized, 40 Arrested In ‘Street Takeovers;’ Happy Kobe Day!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A two-day crackdown on street racing in L.A. resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure and impounding of 34...
Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days
CalTrans added three overnight closures of one southbound Highway 101 lane in Ventura County, reducing the highway to one lane overnight from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. The post Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market
While homes are still selling relatively quickly in Long Beach, there is a handful of properties that have been languishing in the listings, doing their best to increase the median figure for how long it takes homes in the city to find buyers. The post Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Clarita Radio
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
spotonidaho.com
Crews find body of woman missing since Friday flooding at Zion National Park
ZION NATIONAL PARK (KSL.com) - Crews on Monday evening found the body of a hiker who was swept away when flooding hit Zion National Park three days prior. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was found in the Virgin River near Court of the Patriarchs, about 6 miles south of the Narrows,...
Oxnard man pleads guilty to smuggling more than 1,700 wildlife animals into country
An Oxnard man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for illegally importing more than 1,700 wild animals – including 60 reptiles found hidden in his clothes – into the country at the United States-Mexico border. The post Oxnard man pleads guilty to smuggling more than 1,700 wildlife animals into country appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
spotonidaho.com
Gen Z candidate wins Democratic nomination in Florida's 10th District
CNN Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old community organizer and one of the first members of Generation Z to run for Congress, will win the Democratic nomination in Florida's 10th Congressional District, CNN projects. He bested a crowded field of candidates looking to replace... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 20:59. 20:58. 20:23.
SFGate
Castle on a Hill: $50M Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate and Vineyards
If you've ever driven into Malibu, CA, from U.S. Highway 101 via Kanan Dume Road, you've likely noticed two prominent landmarks. One is "The Bachelor" mansion in Agoura Hills, and the other is the breathtaking Rocky Oaks estate, which is now on the market for $49,500,000. The moment you spot...
