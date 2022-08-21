Courageous and determined are the adjectives that best fit Gerson Ayala. Gerson Ayala, born in Tejaro, a small place near Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, and now a resident of Oxnard has worked in the automotive paint industry for over fifteen years and has put himself through various learning courses to polish his craft. Though, after working fifteen years for somebody else, Gerson now finally has his own business: G & A Auto Body Shop and is his own boss. His business is located at 1345 N Oxnard Blvd. in the back of Today Motors in Oxnard.

