Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals odds, picks and prediction

The Baltimore Ravens (1-0) are on the road Sunday for a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals (1-0). Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium and airing nationally on FOX. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Ravens vs. Cardinals odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Ravens seek to extend their record 21-game preseason winning streak. They defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-10 last week as QB Tyler Huntley threw a touchdown pass at the end of the first half to give Baltimore the lead and the defense did not allow the Titans to score in the 2nd half.

The Cardinals opened their preseason with a 36-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. QB Trace McSorley led the offense to 4 first-half scores, including 3 TDs. He had a touchdown pass and RB Jonathan Ward had a pair of 1-yard TD runs.

Sunday’s matchup will be a battle of backups as starters Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson sit. The Cardinals will have McSorley starting at QB against his former team and Huntley will go again for the Ravens.

Ravens at Cardinals odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:20 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Ravens -250 (bet $250 to win $200) | Cardinals +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

Ravens -250 (bet $250 to win $200) | Cardinals +200 (bet $100 to win $200) Against the spread (ATS): Ravens -5.5 (-110) | Cardinals +5.5 (-110)

Ravens -5.5 (-110) | Cardinals +5.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 38.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Ravens at Cardinals picks and predictions

Prediction

Cardinals 27, Ravens 23

The Ravens are preseason wizards and take their winning streak seriously. The streak, though, is partially improbable because of the volatile nature of preseason matchups. The Cardinals don’t do much in the way of specific game planning for their opponent, but they showed last week that their offense, even with backups, can move the ball with ease.

Because both teams are playing with backups and the 2nd half will be played with players simply trying to make an NFL roster, there is nothing reliable to lean on. Preseason matchups are tossups, so if you are making preseason wagers, go where the biggest payout is.

This is clearly on the Cardinals. Take the CARDINALS (+200).

PASS. The good money is on the Cardinals and the money line. The spread isn’t worth any action because preseason games are unreliable for betting purposes.

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For over 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW22 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Betting the total is perhaps the only somewhat reliable bet to make on the preseason, especially in this game, as both teams will be playing similar lineups to last week.

The Cardinals blew past their 31.5 projected total scoring 36 points themselves. The Ravens hit the Over in their last game with 33 points to sneak past the 32.5 projection.

The line is higher this week but if the Cardinals’ offense is as good as it was last week, this is an easy call, especially since the Ravens put up 23 points themselves last week. Based on the 23 points the Cardinals scored in the 1st half and the 14 the Ravens did in their 1st half, they are capable of nearly hitting the projected total before halftime.

Take OVER 38.5 (-115).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).