Jake Paul appears to have settled on a date for his return to the boxing ring, teasing fans on social media with a tweet indicating he will be back in October:. Paul had been scheduled to fight at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6, but his opponents dropped out for various reasons. Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was barred from entering the country. Hasim Rahman Jr. was inserted as Fury's replacement, but that fight fell through over a weight dispute.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO