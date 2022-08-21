Read full article on original website
Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 278
UFC 278 went down last Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the card sent shockwaves through pound-for-pound rankings everywhere—B/R's included. That's what happens when the pound-for-pound king gets brutally knocked out by an opponent he was supposed to walk through. The card was topped by a welterweight title...
Jake Paul Teases Fight Contract: 'Opponent Is Inked. October Is Mine'
Jake Paul appears to have settled on a date for his return to the boxing ring, teasing fans on social media with a tweet indicating he will be back in October:. Paul had been scheduled to fight at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6, but his opponents dropped out for various reasons. Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was barred from entering the country. Hasim Rahman Jr. was inserted as Fury's replacement, but that fight fell through over a weight dispute.
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24
World champion CM Punk battled interim champion Jon Moxley in the biggest match in AEW Dynamite history Wednesday, a pay-per-view-quality bout on free television, just as All Out approaches on September 4. That monumental encounter, arguably the biggest in Dynamite history, headlined a broadcast that also featured the latest quarterfinal...
Delaying WWE Draft Will Ultimately Strengthen SmackDown and Raw Rosters Amid Rumors
Since 2019, the fall season has traditionally hosted the annual WWE draft, and this year's installment appeared to be no exception. It seemed it would be held immediately following Clash at the Castle on September 3, with SmackDown Superstars scheduled to appear on the post-event edition of Raw and vice versa.
Jon Moxley Defeats CM Punk in AEW World Title Unification Match on Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling interim world champion Jon Moxley defeated AEW world champion CM Punk in an AEW World Championship unification match on Wednesday night's episode of Dynamite to officially become the first-ever two-time AEW world champion. UNDISPUTED CHAMP 🏆<br><br>Jon Moxley defeats CM Punk to become Undisputed <a href="https://twitter.com/AEW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AEW</a> World Champion...
