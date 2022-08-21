Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha Starr
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
rit.edu
Emmy Award nominated series host now at RIT/NTID
Rachel Coleman, the Emmy Award nominated host and co-creator of “Signing Time!,” has joined Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf where she will continue her connection to parents of deaf and hard-of-hearing students as RIT/NTID’s Parent and Prospective Student Liaison. Parents and...
rit.edu
New name, same curriculum: Humanities, computing, and design program
RIT’s digital humanities and social sciences program has opted for a new name: humanities, computing, and design (HCD). The new name more accurately reflects the skillset graduates leave with, and it is more recognizable among prospective students, their families, and employers. Housed within RIT’s College of Liberal Arts, the...
rit.edu
RIT/NTID’s Project Fast Forward announces advisory board
A panel of professionals representing all aspects of Deaf education have been named to the advisory board of Project Fast Forward, a program at Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf. Funding for the board was made possible through a grant from Microsoft Corp. Project Fast...
rit.edu
RIT/NTID partners with Rochester Red Wings for Deaf Culture Night Sept. 16
Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf is partnering with the Rochester Red Wings baseball team for the third annual Deaf Culture Night at Frontier Field, Friday, Sept. 16. The 6:05 p.m. game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will include a “silent inning”; “The Star-Spangled Banner”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rit.edu
RIT scientists develop spectral imaging techniques to help museums with conservation efforts
Scientists from Rochester Institute of Technology are turning studio photography technology on its head to help museums and other cultural heritage institutions preserve historically significant artifacts. Faculty and students from RIT’s Munsell Color Science Laboratory have developed new LED-based spectral imaging techniques they say will offer small to medium museums a practical way to capture accurate digital representations of items in their collections.
rit.edu
RIT ranks in Gizmodo’s top Degrees of the Future for 2022
Rochester Institute of Technology has been recognized by Gizmodo, a design, technology, science, and science fiction website, for its offerings related to the top Degrees of the Future for 2022. RIT was named for its specialties in cybersecurity, environmental engineering, game design, and computer graphics. The list, comprised by Gizmodo...
rit.edu
RIT named among the nation’s ‘Best 388 Colleges’
Rochester Institute of Technology remains one of the nation’s best universities for undergraduate education, according to The Princeton Review. The education-services company features RIT in the just-published 2023 edition of its book The Best 388 Colleges. The annual edition also features universities that have been named to “Great Lists” categories.
rit.edu
Monkeypox: What to Know
New York State has declared a public health emergency related to the monkeypox outbreak. This is an evolving situation that RIT and the Student Health Center are monitoring closely to best serve and protect our campus community. We will continue to update this page with new information as it becomes available.
Comments / 0