Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a woman in the road suffering from major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the vehicle involved fled following the crash. The suspect vehicle was only described as a dark sedan.

The woman killed in the collision will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

