Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD

By Jose Franco
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a woman in the road suffering from major injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect

Investigators said the vehicle involved fled following the crash. The suspect vehicle was only described as a dark sedan.

The woman killed in the collision will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

