Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units
SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery.
As Boris Johnson departs, UK takes stock of his messy legacy
The moving vans have already started arriving at Downing Street as Britain’s Conservative Party prepares to evict Prime Minister Boris Johnson.The debate over what mark he left on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September — if, indeed, he really is gone for good.Johnson led Britain out of the European Union and won a landslide election victory before his government collapsed in a heap of ethics scandals. During his final appearance in Parliament as prime minister in July, he summed up his three years in office as: “Mission largely accomplished.”Many political...
One year on, Afghans at risk await evacuation, relocation
More than a year after the Taliban takeover that saw thousands of Afghans rushing to Kabul's international airport amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal, Afghans at risk who failed to get on evacuation flights say they are still struggling to find safe and legal ways out of the country. Among those left behind is a 49-year-old interpreter who worked for a NATO contractor in 2010 accompanying convoys in Kandahar. Only six days after the Taliban reached the capital last August, they came looking for him. “They come to my house and they threatened my son and my wife (when) I...
Britain’s former Myanmar ambassador detained, report says
Myanmar has detained Britain’s former envoy to the southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.Vicky Bowman runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. Her husband, a Burmese artist, was detained as well.More follows
Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting, citing 'fresh start'
TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan's National Police Agency chief said on Thursday he will resign to take responsibility for the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, citing the need for a "fresh start" for the organisation and its security duties.
French minister seeks probe into TotalEnergies' possible fuel links to Russian army
PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The French transport minister called on Thursday for an investigation into whether French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) was involved in supplying jet fuel to the Russian military through a local joint venture.
Asian stocks gain as global markets await Fed chair speech
Asian shares gained Thursday as Wall Street and global markets wait for a highly anticipated speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair about interest rates at the end of the week.Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China. Trading was temporarily delayed in Hong Kong for a storm. Market watchers say share prices are likely to sway for some time, regardless of whether the focus is on controlling inflation or recession risks. In Asia, a wait-and-see mood has set in during recent sessions, as markets wait for signs from the Fed.“Market participants may want to see a more...
German economy beats expectations with 0.1% growth in Q2
BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The German economy grew in the second quarter, propped up by household and government spendingand beating analyst expectations that saw it on the edge of a downturn, data showed on Thursday.
