Salt Lake City, UT

Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman, wins title on KO kick

 3 days ago

Leon Edwards delivered the head kick heard ‘round the world Saturday night.

Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round on a left kick to the head to claim the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.

Usman had controlled the entire fight and was beating Edwards handily until the challenger connected at the 4:04 mark of the fifth and final round. Usman led 39-37 on all three judges’ cards.

“I can’t put it into words,” Edwards said.

Edwards snapped Usman’s 15-fight winning streak, one shy of Anderson Silva’s UFC record.

The fight was a rematch of a December 2015 bout, won by Usman via unanimous decision. Edwards has not lost since that fight.

Edwards improved to 12-2 (1 NC) in UFC.

Usman had five successful title defenses since defeating Tyron Woodley for the welterweight belt in March 2019.

–Field Level Media

