ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago were 'serious' but may not have justified the raid

By Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215KNl_0hPK7Ctp00
Former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, left, listens to President Donald Trump, right, speak at a luncheon with members of the United Nations Security Council in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
  • Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were "serious stuff."
  • However, he said it may not have been enough of an "emergency" to justify the August 8 raid.
  • Mulvaney said Trump wouldn't have taken the documents if he did not "perceive it to be in his own interest."

Former chief of staff to President Donald Trump Mick Mulvaney said Friday that although Trump's retrieval and storage of Sensitive Compartmented Information from the White House "caught his attention," it may not have justified the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

On August 8, the FBI searched Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, home and seized 11 sets of classified documents, including Top Secret Sensitive Compartmentalized Information, which is considered the highest level of sensitivity a classified document can receive.

Trump has said all the materials were declassified and that he had a "standing order" to declassify documents, but 18 former senior White House officials pushed back on this claim, including Mulvaney.

Mulvaney told CNN's Alisyn Camerota that the sensitive documents were "serious stuff" not meant to be in the former president's home, but that there would need to be an "emergency" in order to justify the use of a search warrant to retrieve the documents.

"Well, a search warrant is really only warranted if it's an emergency, right? If the evidence is that either someone is going to see it who shouldn't, or if the evidence is going to disappear or be destroyed or be moved," Mulvaney said.

An application cover sheet for Trump's search warrant unsealed Thursday revealed the FBI is investigating if Trump violated federal laws related to the willful retention of national defense information, concealment or removal of government records, and obstruction of a federal investigation.

Mulvaney also said in the interview that Trump would not have taken the classified documents if he did not "perceive it to be in his own interest, a benefit to him," but that it may have been an oversight.

"They have to present evidence to the court to show probable cause," Mulvaney told CNN, adding "the fact that they can fill out that affidavit tells me they think that they have something."

Comments / 1728

Ssutter
3d ago

If the documents were so serious, why didn't FBI remove them in Jan, Feb or June when they went through them in his storage area? They were serious enough for them to tell him to add another lock, but not remove them from his house? Yeah....No.

Reply(324)
380
He's TOAST
3d ago

😉Innocent people obey subpoenas. 😉Innocent people don't plead the Fifth.😉Innocent people don't ask for pardons😉 innocent people don't try to intimidate Witnesses😉 innocent people don't take top secret documents out of the White House to their personal residence

Reply(112)
319
Solomon Mundi
3d ago

All the comments from Trump supporters show that they would not çare if it turns out Trump gave copies of the documents to Putin. They would still support Trump. Sad.

Reply(125)
270
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alisyn Camerota
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#The White House#Trump S Palm Beach#Cnn
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation

In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
Business Insider

Business Insider

587K+
Followers
38K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy