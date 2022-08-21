Laie community gathers for Hukilau

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A traditional Hukilau was held on Hukilau Beach in Laie on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a reenactment of the film about the Shaka gesture.

There was hukilau fishing, a luau, an imu pit and cultural experiences.

The event was open to the public and free to attend.

The hukilau ended with an Alii parade and Hawaiian and Samoan music and dance.

This community event was sponsored by Kamehameha Schools.