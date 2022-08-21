The creators behind HBO Max’s Batgirl say they were so stunned by the streamer’s decision to scrap the movie that they tried to log onto the server and record their work on a cell phone before their access was quickly revoked.Directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah recounted how they learned the “shocking” and “painful” news in a video posted to their individual Instagram accounts Wednesday afternoon.The movie was one of two upcoming feature-length projects that were sacrificed as the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery undergoes a vast corporate restructuring. By canceling and shelving the film, the conglomerate is able...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO