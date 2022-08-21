ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Soundbites: Apply No. 18 press convention

BLACKSBURG – Following its observe on Wednesday, Virginia Tech football achieved with the media for a push conference. Browse below for what head mentor Brent Pry, linebacker Keonta Jenkins and offensive lineman Johnny Jordan experienced to say. Head mentor Brent Pry. On what’s amazed him about running backs Keshawn...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Pry era begins at Virginia Tech with designs on dominant D

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brent Pry’s initial stint at Virginia Tech came 25 years ago as an assistant to longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In his return as the Hokies’ coach, the former defensive coordinator at Penn State and his defensive coordinator, Chris Marve, count restoring the program’s defensive reputation as a top priority.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Galax Maroon Tide

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — It’s been a familiar story the past six seasons. Galax has been the bridesmaid, but never the bride since winning it all in 2015. Each year, the Maroon Tide falling to Riverheads in the Class 1 championship. For the team’s 11 seniors, this is...
GALAX, VA
Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas

There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
VIRGINIA STATE
Opportunities for manufacturing expansion in New River Valley

GALAX, Va. – Efforts to strengthen the manufacturing industry continue. Senator Mark Warner visited Wytheville on Tuesday to hear from community leaders about the challenges people in the industry are facing. Because of new legislation, Warner said there are opportunities to expand manufacturing into semi-conductor chips technology. ”We used...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
VWCC Building Renamed Hall Family Center for Business Science

Edwin C. “Ed” Hall of Roanoke, Va., and his family were celebrated on August 23, 2022, with a ceremony recognizing their enduring generosity toward Virginia Western Community College. Directors from the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation were on hand as well as other community leaders as the College renamed its Business Science Building as […]
ROANOKE, VA
SSI Diagnostica To Merge With Roanoke Area Based TechLab

SSI Diagnostica Group (SSID) has announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Blacksburg-based TechLab, a leading biotech developer and manufacturer. TechLab has a long history in the Roanoke-area as it was founded at Virginia Tech in the 1970s and its facilities continue to be a major employer in Blacksburg. The acquisition is anticipated to […]
Roanoke Valley schools rethink school security

ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. This week, Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management

ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City. On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke. The restaurant will be open for...
ROANOKE, VA
Carroll County spending additional $1 million on broadband services

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to provide an additional $1 million to extend broadband access, according to the county. The Carroll County Broadband project will include approximately 7,800 possible locations and of those locations, there are approximately 7,400 residential and 250...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
WFXR’s Wing Week: Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA
Spin the Wheel! Mark Walberg to host ‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is coming to Roanoke in September, and a celebrity host has been announced. On Monday, the Berglund Center announced that Mark Walberg, longtime host of Antique Roadshow, will be hosting “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” in September. “Like most...
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
GILES COUNTY, VA
System to bring one last gasp of scattered storms Monday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Flooding Sunday lead to impassable roads and even schools closing in Nelson County Monday. Heading into Monday, our slow-moving front will continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. The greatest coverage of these storms will be near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway from about Noon to 6 p.m.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Obituary for Betty Jean Nunn Cox

Betty Jean Nunn Cox, age 86 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing Home in Floyd, Virginia. Born September 19, 1935 in Corinne, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Roatan Jackson Nunn & Mary Elizabeth Elliott Nunn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Matthew Cox and grandsons, Justin Cox and Benjamin Cox and a number of sisters and brothers.
PULASKI, VA

