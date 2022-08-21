Read full article on original website
Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville
Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
Restaurant news: Tin Roof, Girls Gone BBQ, Queens Mexican Cuisine & more
A handful of restaurants have opened in Fayetteville over the last few weeks, and a new coffee shop will open early next month. Here’s what we know about some of the new places around town. Tin Roof. Nashville-based restaurant and live music joint Tin Roof opened on Dickson Street...
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
Cities in Northwest Arkansas to host large waste cleanup events
ARKANSAS, USA — Cities Bella Vista and Fayetteville are hosting a bulky waste removal event to help residents dispose of large household items like major appliances in a sustainable and easy way. Bella Vista Appliance Pickup. Bella Vista announced that Republic Services will offer appliance pickup for residents with...
Fayetteville announces fall bulk waste cleanup events
The City of Fayetteville Recycling and Trash Collection Division has set the dates for its bulky waste cleanup events this fall.
Washington County Fair: Largest county fair in Arkansas
Tuesday, August 23 is the start of the Washington County Fair.
Bentonville student hit by truck while boarding bus
A student at Bentonville Schools was hit by a truck Tuesday morning while boarding a school bus, according to Bentonville Schools communications director Leslee Wright.
Real Deals: First National Bank of NWA backs Rogers apartments with $30 million loan
A $30 million funding package is backing construction of a 228-unit apartment complex in Rogers. STL 2 Rogers LLC, an affiliate of Missouri-based developer Mia Rose Holdings, secured the loan from First National Bank of NWA. The loan matures in August 2027. The 9.66-acre site is at the corner of...
Happening in NWA: Washington County Fair returns
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. An annual event returns this week as the Washington County Fair kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. You can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show,...
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn
HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
The first pasta shop in NWA is here!
Zelli Pasta has recently opened in downtown Springdale on Emma Avenue. They’re located near the Jones Center & Springdale airport. You can purchase their line of dried pasta, freshly made pasta that they sell out of their deli fridge, Italian and specialty meats freshly sliced, and Italian imported cheeses along with other Italian specialty items. Beer & Wine coming very soon!
What use-of-force training does Arkansas law enforcement get?
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The violent arrest of a suspect in Crawford County, Arkansas, has raised questions about what sort of training law enforcement officers in the area receive when it comes to the use of force. Sheriff Answers Questions. Each of the three law enforcement officers had years...
Reward program introduced for Walmart+ members
Walmart announced Wednesday morning it is introducing an additional benefit for its Walmart+ members.
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
Summer Road Tour: Bella Vista continues to grow
Bella Vista continues to grow in its size and popularity as people continue to move into the city and explore the beauty it has to offer.
Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters offer free adoptions
The Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters have partnered for the annual nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. As part of the effort, both shelters will offer free adoptions from Wednesday, Aug. 24 through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Fayetteville Animal Services Superintendent Justin Lentz said it’s been a tough year for...
Dentist becomes Springdale 1st grade teacher
Former dentist Lila Hernandez Rivas relocated from Venezuela to Springdale and discovered a new calling in education.
Arkansas vs Cincinnati Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Arkansas (0-0), Cincinnati (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
