ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onlyinark.com

Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville

Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Cities in Northwest Arkansas to host large waste cleanup events

ARKANSAS, USA — Cities Bella Vista and Fayetteville are hosting a bulky waste removal event to help residents dispose of large household items like major appliances in a sustainable and easy way. Bella Vista Appliance Pickup. Bella Vista announced that Republic Services will offer appliance pickup for residents with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Restaurants
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Restaurants
Fayetteville, AR
Food & Drinks
Fayetteville, AR
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Natural Environment#Food Drink#The College Of Arkansas#Grubs
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Washington County Fair returns

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. An annual event returns this week as the Washington County Fair kicks off tomorrow and lasts through Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. You can expect favorites like rides, games, and food, there’s a petting zoo, a horse show,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

ESPN Places Hogs in Tier 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ESPN’s David M. Hale has rated 131 college football teams in tiers as we near the 2022 season. Hale placed Arkansas in Tier 6 which is supposedly the under-the-radar gems. With Arkansas is BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Ole Miss and Pitt. Here’s what Hale wrote about this tier.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn

HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
HUNTSVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fayettevilleflyer.com

The first pasta shop in NWA is here!

Zelli Pasta has recently opened in downtown Springdale on Emma Avenue. They’re located near the Jones Center & Springdale airport. You can purchase their line of dried pasta, freshly made pasta that they sell out of their deli fridge, Italian and specialty meats freshly sliced, and Italian imported cheeses along with other Italian specialty items. Beer & Wine coming very soon!
SPRINGDALE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters offer free adoptions

The Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters have partnered for the annual nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. As part of the effort, both shelters will offer free adoptions from Wednesday, Aug. 24 through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Fayetteville Animal Services Superintendent Justin Lentz said it’s been a tough year for...
College Football News

Arkansas vs Cincinnati Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Arkansas (0-0), Cincinnati (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy