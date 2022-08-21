ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myburbank.com

West Coast Customs Introduces Their New Academy

West Coast Customs (WCC) has introduced their West Coast Customs Academy (WCCA) to the community. This year-long program will cover courses in auto body, upholstery, fabrication, wheels and tires, and more. An 8-week pilot program is currently running at WCC with five students to test out the project before launching the full academy.
BURBANK, CA
pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Obtains Close To $500,000 in Settlement with Former Sheraton Pasadena Hotel Operator for Unpaid Hotel Tax

The City of Pasadena has received $497,000 to resolve its claims in the bankruptcy of Urban Commons Cordova A, LLC, one of the former operators of the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel. Urban Commons took hundreds of thousands of dollars in transient occupancy tax and tourism business improvement district assessment monies, without turning the monies over to the city on a monthly basis, as required by law.
PASADENA, CA
Secret LA

7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery

As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sfvbj.com

Thousand Oaks Apartments Fetch $23 Million

YOLO East, a 45-unit multifamily property located in Thousand Oaks, has sold for $22.6 million, or $502,222 per unit. Berkadia Los Angeles Managing Director Adrienne Barr completed the sale on behalf of the seller, Santa Monica-based NUWI Capital Inc. “Buyers were attracted to the quality design and new construction, in...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Luther Burbank Hit Hard From Enrollment Declines

First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Declining enrollment has been an issue for schools throughout all of California, and the Burbank Unified School District has not been immune to the problem. There are nearly 1,000 fewer students on Burbank campuses in the 2022-23 academic...
BURBANK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]

28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
TORRANCE, CA

