myburbank.com
West Coast Customs Introduces Their New Academy
West Coast Customs (WCC) has introduced their West Coast Customs Academy (WCCA) to the community. This year-long program will cover courses in auto body, upholstery, fabrication, wheels and tires, and more. An 8-week pilot program is currently running at WCC with five students to test out the project before launching the full academy.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
spectrumnews1.com
Quality fish, simple ingredients at new Santa Monica seafood bar
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A quaint seafood bar in Santa Monica serves quality fish with few extra ingredients. The secrets to Savida's success: olive oil and lemon juice. Savida is located at 1303 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Obtains Close To $500,000 in Settlement with Former Sheraton Pasadena Hotel Operator for Unpaid Hotel Tax
The City of Pasadena has received $497,000 to resolve its claims in the bankruptcy of Urban Commons Cordova A, LLC, one of the former operators of the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel. Urban Commons took hundreds of thousands of dollars in transient occupancy tax and tourism business improvement district assessment monies, without turning the monies over to the city on a monthly basis, as required by law.
Fast & Furious 10 Filming Protested in LA as Locals Say Series Has Ruined Neighborhood
Universal StudiosIllegal street racing continues to be a problem in L.A., and some residents blame Universal Studios.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Ranked Most Expensive Place to Rent in L.A: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – August 22nd, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * $69M Resort Style Home Listed Near Riviera Country Club. * Santa Monica Ranked Most Expensive Place to Rent in L.A. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. Sponsor this video by contacting ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
NBC Los Angeles
A Battle is Brewing for Business Between Restaurants and Food Trucks in Long Beach
A battle is brewing in Long Beach between restaurants and food trucks. Restaurants owners say the food trucks park just outside their doors and steal business. Tuesday night the city council will be considering how to better regulate the situation. In the meeting council members will consider new regulations that...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Sfvbj.com
Thousand Oaks Apartments Fetch $23 Million
YOLO East, a 45-unit multifamily property located in Thousand Oaks, has sold for $22.6 million, or $502,222 per unit. Berkadia Los Angeles Managing Director Adrienne Barr completed the sale on behalf of the seller, Santa Monica-based NUWI Capital Inc. “Buyers were attracted to the quality design and new construction, in...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
outlooknewspapers.com
Luther Burbank Hit Hard From Enrollment Declines
First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Declining enrollment has been an issue for schools throughout all of California, and the Burbank Unified School District has not been immune to the problem. There are nearly 1,000 fewer students on Burbank campuses in the 2022-23 academic...
2 People Hospitalized In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beverly Hills (Beverly Hills, CA)
According to the officials, a major motor vehicle crash occurred in Beverly Hills on Monday night. The officials stated that two people were rushed to the hospital following a crash at Doheny Drive and Clifton Way at around [..]
Reality star Scott Disick crashes Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas
Reality television personality Scott Disick crashed his Lamborghini SUV in Calabasas over the weekend and suffered minor injuries, authorities said.
L.A. Weekly
Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]
28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
