Opa! GreekFest attracts enthusiasts of food and pleasurable to St. Clair Shores – Macomb Every day

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
wgrt.com
St. Clair County Says Goodbye To One Of Its Most Inspirational Leaders
Losing a loved one is never easy. The laughter and good times linger in our minds as we grieve and cope in the best way we can. Port Huron lost one of its most influential community leaders last week. Marguerite Stanley was 98 at the time of her passing, living a full life that touched numerous individuals and influenced others to find greatness inside of themselves.
ClickOnDetroit.com
9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit
Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than six acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is...
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Spots for Waterfront Dining in Michigan
Waterfront dining is one of my favorite things to do. Having grown up on Lake Michigan, waterfront dining was something our family did all the time. It doesn't always have to be on a Great Lake, it just needs to be on the water. There's something special about the breeze,...
Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel offers special Celebrate Michigan savings on fall and 2023 dates
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – Celebrating its 135th season this year, Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel has been able to accomplish a feat most other resorts of its era could not: Finding a way to mesh the Gilded Age-style luxury it was designed for with modern updates – and even surprises – for its guests. A lot has changed since the decades when guests arrived by steamship for a months-long vacation. Yet those who stay overnight today can still walk on the world’s longest front porch and take in an amazing view of the Straits of Mackinac.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. DNR locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30.
clarkstonnews.com
Art in the park in September
Depot Park continues to be the place to be for local events during the warmer months. Art in the Village, a Clarkston-area fall tradition for 50 years, returns to the park on Sept. 17-18, offering one-of-a-kind art, vintage and repurposed items, antiques, food and entertainment. The free, family-friendly event is...
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How to correctly pronounce Michigan cities, streets, people and other things
Michigan is filled with places, streets, people and other things even Michiganders have trouble pronouncing. The Bureau of Services for Blind Persons Braille and Talking Book Library, along with LARA, developed a Michigan pronunciation guide to help us all correctly pronounce those tough words. "In addition, whether you’ve lived here...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Lake Michigan is considered the deadliest Great Lake - here's why
While many are heading off to school, some are still enjoying the last bit of summer by spending some time at the beach. This week, we are expecting a low swim risk and green flags through the weekend, but we all know how dangerous Lake Michigan can be - it is considered to be the deadliest Great Lake. Here's an overview of drownings in the Great Lakes for 2022:
Detroit News
Portions of Metro Detroit could see high winds as rain moves through area
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for portions of Metro Detroit, alerting the possibility of high winds and thunderstorms through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn and River Rouge are included in the statement. Meanwhile, other areas of southeast Michigan will see showers and thunderstorms. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some Wednesday showers possible north of Metro Detroit; more rain chances coming
DETROIT – Good Wednesday afternoon!. All will be quiet on the Michigan front during the early afternoon. Highs will land between 84-87 degrees with another day of manageable mugginess. Light winds will move NW/SW at 5-10 mph. There will be a weak disturbance moving over Central and Northern lower...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet. Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern...
lostinmichigan.net
The Old Engine 4 Firehouse
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I had already taken pics of the oldest church in Michigan (Ste Anne De Detroit, you can see my pic HERE) on a previous trip to Detroit and did not plan on taking more but when I was in the neighborhood I saw the twin steeples of the church looking out over the trees and the houses and decided since I was near there why not get a few more pics. I headed over there from a different direction than last time, and that is when I saw the old firehouse sitting near the church, as if the the tall steeples were watching over it, and protecting it all these years. The numbers 1897 displayed between the doors gave away the year it was built but I found out the DFD stopped using the old firehouse in 1976. It’s still standing with it’s magnificent brickwork like you will never see on a new building. Looking at it, I can only imagine the firefighters going from a horse drawn apparatus, to an early primitive motorized fire truck, and then on to a post WWII truck with the fireman riding on the back, but the station was passed by in the 70’s before it could get a new modern fire truck.
Death toll of Michigan dog illness up to 60
The number of dogs suspected of dying from a new parvo-like illness has now doubled in Northern Michigan, going from 30 to 60 in just days.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan
The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
Comments / 0