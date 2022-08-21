Read full article on original website
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbear
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
milb.com
Jordan Jackson Leads Sox To Third Straight Win
Everett, WA: The AquaSox started a six-game series against the Spokane Indians on the right foot at Funko Field on Tuesday night with a 5-4 win. Starting pitcher Jordan Jackson (1-3) picked up his first victory in an AquaSox uniform while relief pitcher Jorge Benitez (1) secured his first save.
milb.com
AquaSox bats cooled off by Spokane pitching
EVERETT, WA: Despite a solid pitching performance from starting pitcher Juan Mercedes, Everett dropped game two of the series against the Spokane Indians by a score of 7-1. Mercedes was able to hold Spokane to just four runs (three earned) through 6.0 innings pitched while striking out six batters and walking just one.
kpug1170.com
Legendary WWU wrestler, Ferndale coach passes away
A legendary Western Washington University athlete and long-time Ferndale High School wrestling coach has passed away. Western’s athletic department says Lee Andersen died at the age of 72 on August 19th after a battle with prostate cancer. Andersen was named Western’s Athlete of the Year in 1971 and 1972,...
seattlemet.com
11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington
Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
987thebull.com
Pick-A-Ticket To The Washington State Fair
Listen to 98.7 The Bull for keywords all this week to win tickets to your choice of shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA!. The keywords are at 9:00, 11:00, & 1:00p with Jake, 3:00 & 5:00 with Danny, and 7:00 with Cassidy Quinn. Once you have the...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Based CM Heating Sells To Florida’s Air Pros USA
CM Heating which began in this area in 1983 was recently sold to Air Pros USA. Here’s a press release about the deal. Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of CM Heating, a residential heating and air conditioning company that has been proudly serving Washington across the Snohomish, South Skagit, and North King County regions since 1983. CM Heating will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 40 years of service excellence.
Another scorcher on the way with record-breaking heat possible Thursday
SEATTLE — The Western Washington heat continues to trend upward with a ridge of high-pressure pushing temperatures into the high 80s on Wednesday. A heat advisory goes into effect at noon and will remain in effect through midnight on Thursday as temperatures will hit 90, potentially breaking a new daily record. The record temperature for Aug. 25 was 89 degrees in 1933.
wsmag.net
A Serene Home Port Remodel
The U.S. Navy brings many people to the shores of Kitsap Peninsula. Some of them come and go. Some recognize the beauty of the peninsula as the home of their heart. When Kimbra Wells Metz and her children first disembarked here, they had lived in Spain for three years and landed in the conglomeration of Navy housing units on West Kingston Road that were soon to be bulldozed. The family set about exploring North Kitsap and shifted living quarters to Gamblewood next. Three years later, she bought a brand new home in the small community of Indianola with its cedars and sandy shore.
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Record 90-degree temps ahead
Even though September is knocking on our door – Seattle is not done with summer heat. Temps this afternoon will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s around Puget Sound. Morning clouds will clear for toasty afternoon sunshine. A few thunderstorms are possible today for everybody in light green...
Fast Casual
Blazing Onion founders sign frachising deal with Big Chicken
Big Chicken, founded by basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, is breaking ground in Renton, Washington, with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal with David and Lorri Jones, the founders of Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers, who also own eight Subways. "The Seattle market is vibrant and full of...
thestand.org
First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson
EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
seattleschild.com
Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines
Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Live out your medieval fantasies at Washington’s Midsummer Renaissance Faire
BONNEY LAKE, Wash., August 23, 2022—Deep in the fields of Bonney Lake, Washington, rests the town of Merriwick: a town of merchants, jesters, knights, and royal court spending their days at the tournament arena watching jousters fight to become the day’s champion. In many ways, you could say Merriwick is stuck in time – the 16th century to be precise – where nobles, knights, and clergy from all the land come to feast on turkey legs, purchase swords from blacksmiths, and sing chanties while swinging their ale horns full of mead.
Fast Casual
Dave's Hot Chicken entering Washington
Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food brand, has inked a franchise agreement with father and daughter, Ajay Keshap and Sana Keshap, to open 10 locations in Seattle and the surrounding area. "As we continue to expand our presence from coast to coast, it was important that we make...
KOMO News
Minnesota man dies after jumping off 40-foot cliff at Olympic National Park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Minnesota man visiting Washington state died Tuesday after jumping off a 40-foot cliff at Lake Crescent. Olympic National Park officials say Tou Yang, 43, was at Lake Crescent around 11:30 a.m. at the popular Devil’s Punchbowl location on the lake. Yang jumped off...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton
August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....
Thrillist
The Coolest Museums in Seattle
Seattle has a longstanding reputation as a hub for music (Brandi Carlile; Soundgarden; Pearl Jam), fishing (Pike Place Market), and coffee (ahem, Starbucks), but it’s time we pay proper attention to its art. Across the city, a thriving network of museums, galleries, and artist pop-ups provide Seattleites with access to incredibly powerful and important work, created by both rising stars and already-iconic figures alike. From visiting exhibits to permanent shows, there’s an ever-evolving menu of cultural experiences to be had in this city. But where to start? Ahead, the best museums in Seattle for art, culture, history, and lots more.
q13fox.com
University of Washington ranks 17th best university in the world
University of Washington ranks 17th best university in the world. Washington State University ranks among the top 300 universities.
