Stevensville man dies in motorcycle crash

One Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcyclist Crashes Into Dump Truck In Elkton: Reports
A motorcyclist is being airlifted in Maryland after crashing into a dump truck, according to multiple reports. At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, first responders in Cecil County were called to a reported motorcycle accident on Pulaski Highway in Elkton, the reports state. Crews responded to the scene,...
Multiple Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Cecil County Crash: Fire Officials
Several injuries were reported in a violent multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Maryland, officials announced. First responders in Cecil County were dispatched to a stretch of the interstate in Perryville shortly before noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, when a chain-reaction crash resulted in multiple injuries, according to authorities. The crash...
WGMD Radio
Update: Investigation into Fatal Hit-&-Run Fatality Takes New Turn
Maryland State Police are now investigating two vehicles of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Wicomico County last week. 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes died at the scene after being struck on Northbound Route 13 near Oliphant Street, as he was operating a scooter. Initially, police reported...
firststateupdate.com
Big Rig Ruled Out In “Hit-And-Run” The Left Delaware Man Dead, Two Vehicles Identified
Maryland State Police says further investigation into a hit-and-run accident has revealed more evidence from the scene that links the crash to other vehicles involved. Investigators now believe the crash occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m., not at 3:41 a.m. as originally stated. Additional information gleaned through further investigation of the crash has ruled out the blue and white truck, initially listed as a vehicle of interest.
Bay Net
Mitchell Road In La Plata Shut Down Due To Semi Truck Crash
LA PLATA, Md. – On August 23, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving a large vehicle was reported on Mitchell Road in La Plata. When units arrived they discovered an 18 wheeler that had flipped on its side. The 30 year-old male driver was able...
NBC Washington
Worker Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A garbage truck rolled over in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, crushing and killing a worker on the truck. The truck was near the intersection of Broadwater Drive and Blaine Road in Deale about 11:15 a.m. when it moved over to allow a car to pass. Two wheels fell...
Maryland Trash Truck Worker Killed After Vehicle Overturns, Trapping Him: Police
A trucking company employee has been killed after a trash truck rolled on top of him, trapping him, authorities say. Francisco Javier Medero, 54, was working on the back of the truck as a refuse worker along Broadwater Road when a wide-bodied dually pickup truck approached them around 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Dumfries driver dies after crashing into retaining wall in Woodbridge
A Dumfries man died on Saturday after crashing his car into a retaining wall in Woodbridge.
firststateupdate.com
Route 13 NB Closed Sunday Due To Crash Involving County Police
The New Castle County Police are investigating an accident that reportedly involved a County Officer. Just after 10:30, Sunday evening rescue crews responded to Route 13 NB under I-295 for reports of a crash with injuries. Arriving crews transported one patient to the hospital, however, it is not clear if...
CBS News
Baltimore man, 61, killed in Glen Burnie bicycle crash
BALTIMORE -- A 61-year-old Baltimore man died in a bicycle crash last Friday in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said Monday. Police said an officer driving south on Route 10 approaching E. Furnace Branch Road encountered the crash scene. The officer allegedly performed CPR on the bicyclist until medics arrived, police said, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police searching for missing Great Mills man
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person: Walter J. English, 69y/o black male. Last seen: Foxchase in Great Mills, MD on 08/23/22 at 6:30 a.m.. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Walter English, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Middle River, residence burglarized in Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault, a robbery, and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, after returning home to the unit block of Barnwell Court in Carney (21234), the victim noticed that several items were missing. Police say no signs of entry were immediately visible.
Wbaltv.com
Man in car found shot in Severn dies at hospital, police say
SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County police found the driver of a car fatally shot Sunday night in Severn. County police said officers were called around 8:40 p.m. to the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds while sitting in the driver's seat of a tan 2008 Honda Civic.
18-year-old injured in Annapolis shooting
An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Annapolis. Police responded to the 1800 block of Copeland Street.
Nottingham MD
Gun displayed at White Marsh intersection, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Assaults in White Marsh and Middle River are among the local crimes police are investigating. At noon on Tuesday, August 16, an individual pointed a firearm at a vehicle while stopped at a red light in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh/Nottingham (21236).
Child Injured After Jumping Off 50 Foot Cliff Into Shallow Water In Baltimore County
A child is recovering after jumping off of a 50-foot cliff in Baltimore County, authorities say. Fire and rescue units were called to the area of 18100 Prettyboy Dam Road to rescue an injured patient who had jumped into shallow water the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Baltimore County fire officials.
Nottingham MD
Water rescues, road closures reported in southern Harford County due to flooding
FALLSTON, MD—Crews are responding to several weather-related incidents in southern Harford County. A Monday evening swiftwater rescue is under way in the 2300-block of Belair Road in Fallston due to a vehicle that became trapped in rising flood waters. The driver has been extricated and Belair Road has been shut down.
Man shot multiple times, expected to survive in Harford County
Police are investigating a shooting in Aberdeen. The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive.
foxbaltimore.com
Water Rescue in Harford County
One person was injured after jumping into shallow water in Hereford County, according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department and Carrol County Fire Department are at 18100 Prettyboy Dam Rd after assisting the individual who was hurt. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
