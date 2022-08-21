ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

theperrynews.com

Mt. Olivet’s Sleep Space project lands 100+ People for Perry funds

The August meeting of the 100+ People for Perry charity group was held Monday night at the Hotel Pattee, and the members selected the Sleep Space project at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church to receive $7,400 to help ensure all Perry children have a comfortable and warm place to rest by providing free bedding and blankets and also beds when needed.
agupdate.com

Cattle family commits to customers, land

MANNING, Iowa — Chance and Shayne Wiese represent the fifth generation of their family to farm in the rolling hills of western Iowa. And just like their father and grandfather, they will continue to honor the promise to raise “good doin’” Hereford cattle. “When we were...
MANNING, IA
theperrynews.com

The Rev. Andrea Brownlee answers Laura’s Quick Questions

The Rev. Andrea Brownlee is the pastor of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Perry. She earned her bachelor’s degree in religious studies with a minor in music from the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, and her Master of Divinity from Lexington Theological Seminary in Kentucky. Andrea was ordained in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in 2007.
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Temporary day care closure highlights shortage in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A day care on Des Moines' south side temporarily closed Monday morning, forcing parents to scramble and highlighting the broader challenge of child care in Iowa. Step by Step Learning Center said four staff members called out, meaning it would have to close for the...
DES MOINES, IA
#Nostalgia
theperrynews.com

Mike Walzer of Sheldahl

Michael “Mike” Walzer, 64, of Sheldahl passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his home in Sheldahl, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
SHELDAHL, IA
KCCI.com

City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home

How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire

LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
LIBERAL, KS
NBC26

Town becomes blueprint for success after major employer left

For 115 years, Newton, Iowa, was synonymous with Maytag. “When you look at a company that had been here 100 years, there were families that had three generations that worked at Maytag,” said Frank Liebl, executive director of the Newton Development Corporation. Maytag left Newton 15 years ago, taking...
NEWTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’

A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Fire at Red Carpet Inn controlled by local firefighters

Four local fire departments responded to the Four Corners Tuesday afternoon after a fire was reported in the office of the Red Carpet Inn. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported by a resident of the motel about 4:15 p.m. All residents were evacuated from the building.
theperrynews.com

Lila G. Friemel of Perry

Lila G. Friemel, 90, of Perry passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Perry Lutheran Homes King’s Garden Campus in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Perry Lutheran Homes. Burial of the cremains will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator

A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Latino Festival ¡Viva Perry! to celebrate diversity Saturday

Hispanics United for Perry (HUP) will host its annual Latino Festival ¡Viva Perry! on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s festival will be held in Pattee Park at the bandshell area located on the west side of the park. Food vendors and other...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel Police Report August 15-21

Officers responded to a report of vandalism in the 500 block of S. Fourth Street. A 16-year-old female of Adel was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. August 17, 2022. Officer took a scam report in the 500 block of S. 12th Street. August...
KCCI.com

Mysterious military plane raises questions in Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — A low-flying military surveillance plane caught the attention of multiple KCCI viewers Tuesday afternoon. KCCI confirmed the AWACS jet, with a domed disc near the tail, was being used for routine military training. A U.S. Air Force spokesperson confirmed the plane was from Tinker Air...
DES MOINES, IA

