readfrontier.org
As small towns struggle to pay off winter storm debt, Oklahoma taxpayers will pick up part of the tab
Faced with a $550,000 natural gas bill from a single winter storm, the tiny Creek County town of Oilton had no choice but to pass the cost on to residents or consider bankruptcy. The Tulsa-based natural gas distributor BlueMark Energy was charging Oilton 12% interest a month on its unpaid...
kgou.org
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in new funding, Oklahoma still faces staffing shortages for disability services
Laura Windom’s 26-year-old brother Jonathan relies on her as his guardian after both their parents died over the last year. Jonathan is autistic, nonverbal and also struggles with self-harming outbursts. Jonathan bounced around from various care facilities for people with developmental disabilities starting in 2020, until his care needs...
blackchronicle.com
Doctors warn of new COVID-19 subvariants sweeping across the region and Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s top doctors are warning people as COVID-19 cases begin to rise again in the state. They say it is mostly because of three new subvariants with a so-called “Delta mutation.”. It appears more people are testing positive because of the subvariant’s very high...
Petition for recreational marijuana in Oklahoma heads to the Okla. Supreme Court
The Secretary of State's office did its verification process and then sent the petition to the State Supreme Court for the next step.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
Live AP results: Florida, New York, Oklahoma primary
The Associated Press is following the election in Florida, New York and Oklahoma. Follow the live results below. Florida New York Oklahoma
Strict anti-abortion measure to go into effect in Oklahoma
One of the strongest anti-abortion bills in the country will go into effect later this week.
Oklahoma governor’s chief of staff stepping down
Governor Kevin Stitt announced that his Chief of Staff Bond Payne is stepping down from the position after two years of service.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
KOCO
Rare ballot in Oklahoma will feature governor’s race, two senate seats in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rare ballot in Oklahoma will feature a governor’s race and two senate seats in November. Although Oklahoma has finished a couple of major elections, the biggest is still to come in 2022. Now, Oklahomans know who will be on their ballot. "I am not...
news9.com
OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission
Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
news9.com
Canoo Electric Vehicles To Be Made At NE Oklahoma Facility
The 4,500 electrical vehicles in a deal between Canoo and Walmart will be made at Canoo's facility in northeast Oklahoma. Walmart has used the vehicles to make deliveries seven days a week in the Fort Worth area as part of a trial run. Canoo said the vehicles will be on...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
news9.com
Animal Welfare Groups Encourage Tulsans To Vote In Oklahoma's Primary Runoff Election
Several animal welfare groups have teamed up ahead of Oklahoma's primary run-off election on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the agencies are hoping people get out and vote for city leaders in support of animal advocacy in the Tulsa community. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with more...
blackchronicle.com
One injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police dispatchers received a 911 call about a fight at a convenience store. Investigators say a fight started at a 7-Eleven near...
KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington to be executed this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington is scheduled to be put to death this week. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for him about three weeks ago, but Gov. Kevin Stitt is the only one who can grant that. Coddington and his attorney argue...
Oklahoma Teacher Quits After Directing Kids to Banned Books
An Oklahoma high school teacher resigned this week after providing her students with a QR code to access free, banned books online, a bizarre new turn in the cascading right-wing panic over teaching about race and gender in schools.“I don’t feel like I can just go back into a classroom right now in this state and the environment we find ourselves in and do my job,” Summer Boismier told The Daily Beast.Boismier’s resignation was first reported by Fox 25’s reporter Wendy Suares.An English teacher at Norman High School south of Oklahoma City, Boismier said that she resorted to covering her...
Comments / 1