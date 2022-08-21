ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Wedding Photographer#Bbb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
news9.com

OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission

Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Canoo Electric Vehicles To Be Made At NE Oklahoma Facility

The 4,500 electrical vehicles in a deal between Canoo and Walmart will be made at Canoo's facility in northeast Oklahoma. Walmart has used the vehicles to make deliveries seven days a week in the Fort Worth area as part of a trial run. Canoo said the vehicles will be on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

One injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police dispatchers received a 911 call about a fight at a convenience store. Investigators say a fight started at a 7-Eleven near...
TheDailyBeast

Oklahoma Teacher Quits After Directing Kids to Banned Books

An Oklahoma high school teacher resigned this week after providing her students with a QR code to access free, banned books online, a bizarre new turn in the cascading right-wing panic over teaching about race and gender in schools.“I don’t feel like I can just go back into a classroom right now in this state and the environment we find ourselves in and do my job,” Summer Boismier told The Daily Beast.Boismier’s resignation was first reported by Fox 25’s reporter Wendy Suares.An English teacher at Norman High School south of Oklahoma City, Boismier said that she resorted to covering her...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy